Horrific! 'Gang Rape Survivor' Paraded in Delhi, Garlanded With Slippers - Video
Horrific! 'Gang Rape Survivor' Paraded in Delhi, Garlanded With Slippers - Video
According to the National Crime Records Bureau report released last year, India recorded an average of 77 rape cases daily in 2020 – a total of 28,046 cases... 27.01.2022, Sputnik International
In a video clip posted on social media, the alleged victim (whose face is blurred to hide her identity) can be seen being shamed in public as some of the women around her are hooting. She has been made to wear a garland of sippers tied together; the incident reportedly took place on Wednesday in East Delhi's Shahdara area.Taking cognisance of the matter, Delhi Commission of Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal on Thursday issued notice to the police in the matter. "In the Kasturba Nagar area (in Shahdara), a 20-year-old woman was gang-raped by illegal liquor sellers. She was made to wear a garland of shoes. Her face was blackened and she was paraded through the area. Most unfortunate incident. I am writing to Delhi Police to provide security to the woman and her family and take strong action against the accused," tweeted Maliwal in Hindi.So far, four women have been arrested. Meanwhile, the accused are said to be illicit liquor sellers in the area. Police said the woman was sexually assaulted in Shahdara District as a result of personal animosity. "Police have apprehended four suspects, and an investigation is underway. The victim is receiving all available assistance and counselling," said Deputy Commissioner of Police of the Shahdara District, R. Sathiyasundaram.
According to the National Crime Records Bureau report released last year, India recorded an average of 77 rape cases daily in 2020 – a total of 28,046 cases during the year.
