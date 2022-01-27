Registration was successful!
Hollywood Hunk Jason Momoa Rocks Disheveled Look, Snapped Camping in RV After Split From Lisa Bonet
Hollywood Hunk Jason Momoa Rocks Disheveled Look, Snapped Camping in RV After Split From Lisa Bonet
Aquaman and Game of Thrones Star Jason Mamoa and American actress Lisa Bonet stunned fans and media as they announced their plans to divorce earlier this... 27.01.2022, Sputnik International
Aquaman star Jason Mamoa has been snapped by The Sun wearing a ripped oversized lilac t-shirt and jeans,looking somewhat disheveled, appearing to be living out of his camper van. The luxurious custom-made EarthRoamer RV was reportedly parked in a friend’s driveway.The look, complete with thick-rimmed brown glasses, long locks that looked like they hadn’t seen a brush in a while, and no sign of a wedding ring, Momoa, 42, was far from the actor’s typically sizzling red carpet self.The outlet posted the exclusive pics of the hunky actor just weeks after the bombshell announcement that he and US actress Lisa Bonet, 53, were splitting after living together for over 16 years together as a couple. The pair officially hitched up in October 2017 and have two children together, 14-year-old Lola and 13-year-old Nakoa-Wolf. Jason is also stepfather to Bonet’s daughter, Zoe Kravitz, who she shares with ex-husband Lenny Kravitz.Upon seeing the photos, speculations were rife whether the actor had left the California home he had shared with Bonet for good to hang out in a van."He stays in it quite often and has opted to sleep in there instead of getting a hotel on set so he can be by the beach. He's really not a private jet, luxury resort kind of guy," a source close to the Star was cited by the outlet as saying.The EarthRoamer XV-LTi 026 is said to cost around $750,000, with a custom-tailored van like this said to have a wall-mounted Nespresso machine, an induction cooktop, and outdoor kitchen.The celebrity even took his much-loved van to the Aquaman premiere in 2018.Earlier in January, the long-time couple revealed they were "parting ways in marriage" in a since-deleted joint statement Momoa posted on his Instagram.“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring,” read the statement.Entertainment Tonight had cited a source as saying:Interestingly, living in a motorhome is something the Khal Drogo actor has done before.When Momoa was filming for the show that catapulted him to fame, Game of Thrones, he shared a picture of himself living in a van on Instagram.Netizens reacted to the recent pic of Jason Momoa by wondering just how badly the star was affected by the end of his marriage.Some offered more tongue-in-cheek comments.
Hollywood Hunk Jason Momoa Rocks Disheveled Look, Snapped Camping in RV After Split From Lisa Bonet

13:55 GMT 27.01.2022
Svetlana Ekimenko
Aquaman and Game of Thrones Star Jason Mamoa and American actress Lisa Bonet stunned fans and media as they announced their plans to divorce earlier this month. The celebrity couple, which had been together for 17 years, revealed they were "parting ways" after "feeding and growing from the seismic shifts occurring."
Aquaman star Jason Mamoa has been snapped by The Sun wearing a ripped oversized lilac t-shirt and jeans,looking somewhat disheveled, appearing to be living out of his camper van. The luxurious custom-made EarthRoamer RV was reportedly parked in a friend’s driveway.
The look, complete with thick-rimmed brown glasses, long locks that looked like they hadn’t seen a brush in a while, and no sign of a wedding ring, Momoa, 42, was far from the actor’s typically sizzling red carpet self.
The outlet posted the exclusive pics of the hunky actor just weeks after the bombshell announcement that he and US actress Lisa Bonet, 53, were splitting after living together for over 16 years together as a couple. The pair officially hitched up in October 2017 and have two children together, 14-year-old Lola and 13-year-old Nakoa-Wolf. Jason is also stepfather to Bonet’s daughter, Zoe Kravitz, who she shares with ex-husband Lenny Kravitz.
US actor Jason Momoa and his wife US actress Lisa Bonet arrive for Apple TV+ world premiere of SEE at the Fox Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles on October 21, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.01.2022
'Love is Dead': Internet Heartbroken Over Momoa-Bonet Split After More Than 16 Years Together
13 January, 10:49 GMT
Upon seeing the photos, speculations were rife whether the actor had left the California home he had shared with Bonet for good to hang out in a van.
"He stays in it quite often and has opted to sleep in there instead of getting a hotel on set so he can be by the beach. He's really not a private jet, luxury resort kind of guy," a source close to the Star was cited by the outlet as saying.
The EarthRoamer XV-LTi 026 is said to cost around $750,000, with a custom-tailored van like this said to have a wall-mounted Nespresso machine, an induction cooktop, and outdoor kitchen.
The celebrity even took his much-loved van to the Aquaman premiere in 2018.
Earlier in January, the long-time couple revealed they were "parting ways in marriage" in a since-deleted joint statement Momoa posted on his Instagram.
“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring,” read the statement.
Entertainment Tonight had cited a source as saying:
“Jason and Lisa were struggling in their relationship for quite some time… When Jason was away filming Aquaman 2, their differences and issues were heightened. He was gone for a while and it definitely put additional stress on their relationship. [They] still have love for each other and respect one another.”
Interestingly, living in a motorhome is something the Khal Drogo actor has done before.
When Momoa was filming for the show that catapulted him to fame, Game of Thrones, he shared a picture of himself living in a van on Instagram.
Netizens reacted to the recent pic of Jason Momoa by wondering just how badly the star was affected by the end of his marriage.
Some offered more tongue-in-cheek comments.
