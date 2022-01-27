Hollywood Hunk Jason Momoa Rocks Disheveled Look, Snapped Camping in RV After Split From Lisa Bonet
Aquaman and Game of Thrones Star Jason Mamoa and American actress Lisa Bonet stunned fans and media as they announced their plans to divorce earlier this month. The celebrity couple, which had been together for 17 years, revealed they were "parting ways" after "feeding and growing from the seismic shifts occurring."
Aquaman star Jason Mamoa has been snapped by The Sun wearing a ripped oversized lilac t-shirt and jeans,looking somewhat disheveled, appearing to be living out of his camper van. The luxurious custom-made EarthRoamer RV was reportedly parked in a friend’s driveway.
The look, complete with thick-rimmed brown glasses, long locks that looked like they hadn’t seen a brush in a while, and no sign of a wedding ring, Momoa, 42, was far from the actor’s typically sizzling red carpet self.
The outlet posted the exclusive pics of the hunky actor just weeks after the bombshell announcement that he and US actress Lisa Bonet, 53, were splitting after living together for over 16 years together as a couple. The pair officially hitched up in October 2017 and have two children together, 14-year-old Lola and 13-year-old Nakoa-Wolf. Jason is also stepfather to Bonet’s daughter, Zoe Kravitz, who she shares with ex-husband Lenny Kravitz.
Upon seeing the photos, speculations were rife whether the actor had left the California home he had shared with Bonet for good to hang out in a van.
"He stays in it quite often and has opted to sleep in there instead of getting a hotel on set so he can be by the beach. He's really not a private jet, luxury resort kind of guy," a source close to the Star was cited by the outlet as saying.
The EarthRoamer XV-LTi 026 is said to cost around $750,000, with a custom-tailored van like this said to have a wall-mounted Nespresso machine, an induction cooktop, and outdoor kitchen.
The celebrity even took his much-loved van to the Aquaman premiere in 2018.
#Aquaman is here! Jason Momoa is ready to go deep at the LA premiere. pic.twitter.com/8zflpkXlXa— Aquaman Movie (@aquamanmovie) December 13, 2018
Earlier in January, the long-time couple revealed they were "parting ways in marriage" in a since-deleted joint statement Momoa posted on his Instagram.
“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring,” read the statement.
Entertainment Tonight had cited a source as saying:
“Jason and Lisa were struggling in their relationship for quite some time… When Jason was away filming Aquaman 2, their differences and issues were heightened. He was gone for a while and it definitely put additional stress on their relationship. [They] still have love for each other and respect one another.”
Interestingly, living in a motorhome is something the Khal Drogo actor has done before.
When Momoa was filming for the show that catapulted him to fame, Game of Thrones, he shared a picture of himself living in a van on Instagram.
Netizens reacted to the recent pic of Jason Momoa by wondering just how badly the star was affected by the end of his marriage.
Disheveled and overweight. He isn't taking it too well, is he?— Julio the Jungle Dog (@JuliotheJungle1) January 27, 2022
Holes in his clothes as well. He's in a real bad way. Hope he gets the help he needs!,— Wayne (@FactChe38703326) January 26, 2022
Some offered more tongue-in-cheek comments.
Well it's not exactly a good time for buying houses— Ní Chionnaith T (@Nichionnaith4t) January 27, 2022
He can stay with me 😊— kriss49ers (@Kriss49ers) January 26, 2022
Jason regularly dresses in well loved and well worn clothes. And he drove and camped all round the US in his earth roamer in 2020. This is a non news story— Claire (@ClaireBobCat) January 24, 2022