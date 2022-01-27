Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Workers Participate in Strike in Paris to Demand Pay Rise
https://sputniknews.com/20220127/germanys-spd-says-europe-cannot-remain-peaceful-for-long-without-russia-1092556655.html
Germany’s SPD Says Europe Cannot Remain Peaceful for Long Without Russia
Germany’s SPD Says Europe Cannot Remain Peaceful for Long Without Russia
BERLIN (Sputnik) – Lasting peace in Europe is impossible without Russia, but any Russian aggression will require retaliatory measures, Lars Klingbeil, a... 27.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-27T13:17+0000
2022-01-27T13:16+0000
russia
germany
nato
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106196/44/1061964486_0:73:1350:832_1920x0_80_0_0_bec90cc3c060d8b588ae5af6ab3d0ed9.jpg
"Long-term peace in Europe is impossible without Russia, and possible only with Russia," he told the German parliament, calling for "clarity and consequences" on Europe's part in the event Russia "crosses the border politically or geographically."He stressed, however, that potential measures exclude arms supplies to Ukraine.Russia has repeatedly dismissed claims put forward by the West and Ukraine that its troop buildup near the border with Ukraine was in preparation to attack the neighboring country. Moscow pointed to NATO's military activity near Russian borders and offered a set of proposals on mutual security guarantees in Europe to the United States and NATO. The latter provided a private written response to Moscow's proposals on Wednesday.
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106196/44/1061964486_0:0:1200:900_1920x0_80_0_0_893deac43e5b783b812ee4bb0ea13568.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, germany, nato

Germany’s SPD Says Europe Cannot Remain Peaceful for Long Without Russia

13:17 GMT 27.01.2022
© AP Photo / Michael SohnIn this Friday, Feb. 2, 2018 photo a cameraman films a meeting of the German Federal Parliament, Bundestag, at the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany.
In this Friday, Feb. 2, 2018 photo a cameraman films a meeting of the German Federal Parliament, Bundestag, at the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.01.2022
© AP Photo / Michael Sohn
Subscribe
BERLIN (Sputnik) – Lasting peace in Europe is impossible without Russia, but any Russian aggression will require retaliatory measures, Lars Klingbeil, a co-leader of Germany's ruling Social Democratic Party (SPD), said on Thursday.
"Long-term peace in Europe is impossible without Russia, and possible only with Russia," he told the German parliament, calling for "clarity and consequences" on Europe's part in the event Russia "crosses the border politically or geographically."
He stressed, however, that potential measures exclude arms supplies to Ukraine.
Russia has repeatedly dismissed claims put forward by the West and Ukraine that its troop buildup near the border with Ukraine was in preparation to attack the neighboring country. Moscow pointed to NATO's military activity near Russian borders and offered a set of proposals on mutual security guarantees in Europe to the United States and NATO. The latter provided a private written response to Moscow's proposals on Wednesday.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese