https://sputniknews.com/20220127/feeling-tired-watch-out-it-may-predict-how-soon-you-will-die-1092558183.html

Feeling Tired? Watch Out, It May Predict How Soon You Will Die!

Feeling Tired? Watch Out, It May Predict How Soon You Will Die!

As we get older, it's natural to tire more easily, but new research suggests it might be unwise to overlook heavy eyelids. 27.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-27T15:21+0000

2022-01-27T15:21+0000

2022-01-27T15:21+0000

journals of gerontology

uk

tech

health

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107751/57/1077515754_0:100:1921:1180_1920x0_80_0_0_2f565cb00cb354c23876d0bdf0f24f30.jpg

We all experience exhaustion at times, feeling washed out, lethargic, dog-tired. Typically, we dismiss this as due to lack of sleep, struggling to meet deadlines, or failing to pace ourselves as we get older – however, it might be mortally unwise to do so. Perceived physical fatigability can be used as an indicator of earlier mortality, according to research published in the Journal of Gerontology: Medical Sciences by University of Pittsburgh epidemiologists.The team of scientists applied the Pittsburgh Fatigability Scale to 2,906 participants in the Long Life Family Study, aged 60 or older, which followed family members across two generations.The team of researchers asked participants to rank from 0 to 5 exactly how tired they felt after certain activities. The bouts of activity ranged from a leisurely 30-minute walk and light housework to a spot of heavy gardening, like digging.After taking into account a variety of factors such as depression, pre-existing conditions, terminal illness, age and gender, the team discovered that participants who scored 25 points or higher on the Pittsburgh Fatigability Scale were 2.3 times more likely to die in the 2.7 years.Follow-up for the study was intentionally wrapped up at the end of 2019, to avoid increased mortality impact from the COVID-19 pandemic.Glynn added that one of the best ways to increase physical activity was by “setting manageable goals and starting a routine, like a regular walk or scheduled exercise.”The Pittsburgh Fatigability Scale had been created by Glynn and colleagues in 2014 and has since been translated into 11 languages.The epidemiologist underscored that by reducing fatigability, one can “change how they feel, potentially motivating them to do more.”

https://sputniknews.com/20200920/randy-brain-frequent-sex-has-benefits-for-cognitive-ability-and-improves-health-1080519667.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

journals of gerontology, uk, tech, health