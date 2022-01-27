Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220127/cloudy-with-a-chance-of-reptile-rain-iguana-fallout-warning-issued-in-florida-1092555428.html
Cloudy, With a Chance of Reptile Rain: Iguana Fallout Warning Issued in Florida
Cloudy, With a Chance of Reptile Rain: Iguana Fallout Warning Issued in Florida
The warning in question seems to be nothing new for those living in Florida, as NWS Miami made a similar announcement last year. 27.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-27T12:26+0000
2022-01-27T12:26+0000
florida
warning
viral
iguana
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106053/28/1060532884_0:53:1920:1133_1920x0_80_0_0_56cc9a576f84985f3369f6e3139a06bf.jpg
Residents in south Florida have received a somewhat unusual weather warning about the possibility that they'll find scaly creatures in their showers, caused by dropping temperatures.Floridians were literally warned that iguanas may start falling from trees where they may reside in a dormant state prompted by cool weather, with the warnings stressing the fact that these reptiles are not dead.“Don't approach. Once the sun is out, they will move,” tweeted Vivian Gonzales, weather anchor at WSVN.As Newsweek points out, this warning, however weird it may appear to people in other parts of the world, is hardly novel for those living in Florida, with NWS Miami issuing a similar notification in February last year.
florida
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106053/28/1060532884_170:0:1751:1186_1920x0_80_0_0_1e59c32776c89df5c1727449e60df845.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
florida, warning, viral, iguana

Cloudy, With a Chance of Reptile Rain: Iguana Fallout Warning Issued in Florida

12:26 GMT 27.01.2022
CC0 / / Iguana
Iguana - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.01.2022
CC0 / /
Subscribe
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
The warning in question seems to be nothing new for those living in Florida, as NWS Miami made a similar announcement last year.
Residents in south Florida have received a somewhat unusual weather warning about the possibility that they'll find scaly creatures in their showers, caused by dropping temperatures.
Floridians were literally warned that iguanas may start falling from trees where they may reside in a dormant state prompted by cool weather, with the warnings stressing the fact that these reptiles are not dead.
“Don't approach. Once the sun is out, they will move,” tweeted Vivian Gonzales, weather anchor at WSVN.
As Newsweek points out, this warning, however weird it may appear to people in other parts of the world, is hardly novel for those living in Florida, with NWS Miami issuing a similar notification in February last year.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese