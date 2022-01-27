Cloudy, With a Chance of Reptile Rain: Iguana Fallout Warning Issued in Florida
The warning in question seems to be nothing new for those living in Florida, as NWS Miami made a similar announcement last year.
Residents in south Florida have received a somewhat unusual weather warning about the possibility that they'll find scaly creatures in their showers, caused by dropping temperatures.
Floridians were literally warned that iguanas may start falling from trees where they may reside in a dormant state prompted by cool weather, with the warnings stressing the fact that these reptiles are not dead.
“Don't approach. Once the sun is out, they will move,” tweeted Vivian Gonzales, weather anchor at WSVN.
We've entered FALLING IGUANA territory as temps. are in the widespread 40's across Broward & Miami-Dade. They slow down or become immobile when temps. drop & could fall from trees, but they are not dead. Don't approach. Once the sun is out, they will move. pic.twitter.com/FXdHrFbUEy— Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) January 24, 2022
As Newsweek points out, this warning, however weird it may appear to people in other parts of the world, is hardly novel for those living in Florida, with NWS Miami issuing a similar notification in February last year.
Feb 2 - Well it’s that time again. It’s cold enough for us to forecast falling Iguanas here in South Florida. Look out tonight and again on Wednesday night. Temps will be in the 30s and 40s. Brrrr! #flwx pic.twitter.com/PeVRsHnZNm— NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) February 2, 2021