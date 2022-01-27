https://sputniknews.com/20220127/cloudy-with-a-chance-of-reptile-rain-iguana-fallout-warning-issued-in-florida-1092555428.html

Cloudy, With a Chance of Reptile Rain: Iguana Fallout Warning Issued in Florida

Cloudy, With a Chance of Reptile Rain: Iguana Fallout Warning Issued in Florida

The warning in question seems to be nothing new for those living in Florida, as NWS Miami made a similar announcement last year. 27.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-27T12:26+0000

2022-01-27T12:26+0000

2022-01-27T12:26+0000

florida

warning

viral

iguana

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106053/28/1060532884_0:53:1920:1133_1920x0_80_0_0_56cc9a576f84985f3369f6e3139a06bf.jpg

Residents in south Florida have received a somewhat unusual weather warning about the possibility that they'll find scaly creatures in their showers, caused by dropping temperatures.Floridians were literally warned that iguanas may start falling from trees where they may reside in a dormant state prompted by cool weather, with the warnings stressing the fact that these reptiles are not dead.“Don't approach. Once the sun is out, they will move,” tweeted Vivian Gonzales, weather anchor at WSVN.As Newsweek points out, this warning, however weird it may appear to people in other parts of the world, is hardly novel for those living in Florida, with NWS Miami issuing a similar notification in February last year.

florida

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

florida, warning, viral, iguana