Childhood Stars Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song Are Allegedly Engaged

Childhood Stars Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song Are Allegedly Engaged

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song are engaged almost a year after Song gave birth to their son, Dakota. Macaulay Culkin, known to 90’s kids for his movie Home... 27.01.2022, Sputnik International

Rumors started flying about an engagement between the two former child stars, when Song was spotted sporting a diamond ring while running errands in Beverly Hills on Monday. A source confirmed to People that the two are engaged.The couple first met in Thailand while shooting their film Changeland, and in July of 2017 they were reportedly spotted enjoying a dinner date at the restaurant Craig’s, located in Los Angeles.Their son Dakota was born in April of 2021, weighing 6 pounds, and 14 ounces which they shared with Esquire, saying, “We’re overjoyed.”Song and Culkin named their son Dakota in honor of his late sister who died in a car accident in 2008. She was only 29.Culkin’s most recent work was as character Mickey, in the TV series American Horror Story. Brenda Song will appear in the 2022 reboot of the TV series The Proud Family, which will be streamed on Disney Plus.

