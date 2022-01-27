Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220127/breyer-confirms-to-biden-his-retirement-at-end-of-current-us-supreme-court-term-1092561805.html
Breyer Confirms to Biden His Retirement at End of Current US Supreme Court Term
Breyer Confirms to Biden His Retirement at End of Current US Supreme Court Term
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Justice Stephen Breyer said on Thursday that he will retire from the US Supreme Court at the end of its current term in either June or... 27.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-27T18:08+0000
2022-01-27T18:09+0000
us
stephen breyer
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/1b/1092561780_0:0:3181:1790_1920x0_80_0_0_0fb93d3db520b0eff52c325d8b75b225.jpg
"I am writing to tell you that I have decided to retire from regular active judicial service as an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States," Breyer said in a letter to President Joe Biden. "I intend this decision to take effect when the Court rises for the summer recess this year (typically late June or early July)."Breyer said his retirement would be contingent on his successor being nominated and then confirmed by the US Senate before he steps down.On Wednesday, US media reported that Breyer had decided to retire after serving almost 28 years on the high court. He had been appointed to the Supreme Court by then-President Bill Clinton.Breyer at age 83 is the oldest serving member on the Supreme Court and one of the only three liberals on the nine-member body.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/1b/1092561780_452:0:3181:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_1a3969ffabb5cb825c8856b6e907a72d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, stephen breyer

Breyer Confirms to Biden His Retirement at End of Current US Supreme Court Term

18:08 GMT 27.01.2022 (Updated: 18:09 GMT 27.01.2022)
© REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUEU.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer holds up a copy of the U.S. Constitution, while President Joe Biden looks on, as Breyer announces he will retire at the end of the court's current term, at the White House in Washington, U.S.
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer holds up a copy of the U.S. Constitution, while President Joe Biden looks on, as Breyer announces he will retire at the end of the court's current term, at the White House in Washington, U.S. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.01.2022
© REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUE
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Justice Stephen Breyer said on Thursday that he will retire from the US Supreme Court at the end of its current term in either June or July, assuming his successor has been nominated and confirmed.
"I am writing to tell you that I have decided to retire from regular active judicial service as an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States," Breyer said in a letter to President Joe Biden. "I intend this decision to take effect when the Court rises for the summer recess this year (typically late June or early July)."
Breyer said his retirement would be contingent on his successor being nominated and then confirmed by the US Senate before he steps down.
On Wednesday, US media reported that Breyer had decided to retire after serving almost 28 years on the high court. He had been appointed to the Supreme Court by then-President Bill Clinton.
Breyer at age 83 is the oldest serving member on the Supreme Court and one of the only three liberals on the nine-member body.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese