https://sputniknews.com/20220127/biden-gets-his-bluff-called-admits-the-us-will-not-deploy-troops-in-ukraine-1092533887.html

Biden Gets His Bluff Called, Admits the US Will Not Deploy Troops in Ukraine

Biden Gets His Bluff Called, Admits the US Will Not Deploy Troops in Ukraine

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Austin Pelli talk about a four-way meeting to be held in Paris between France, Germany, Russia and... 27.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-27T08:53+0000

2022-01-27T08:53+0000

2022-01-27T08:53+0000

ukraine

us

burkina faso

scotus

fault lines

radio

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/1a/1092533829_53:0:1297:700_1920x0_80_0_0_797e744e238b687b64475ce390a50471.png

Biden Gets His Bluff Called, Admits the U.S. Will Not Deploy Troops in Ukraine On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Austin Pelli talk about a four-way meeting to be held in Paris between France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine, debated affirmative action as the issue reaches the Supreme Court, and discussed the coup in Burkina Faso and protesters' demands.

Guests:Peter Oliver - Correspondent for RT | Normandy Four Meetings Open Dialogue Between Russia and UkraineScottie Nell Hughes - Anchor for RT America | Affirmative Action, Class Issue or Race Issue?Abayomi Azikiwe - Editor, Pan-African News Wire | Protestors Turn to Russia After Coup in Burkina FasoIn the first hour, Peter Oliver joined the show to talk about the Normandy-format meetings between France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine being held in Paris today. We also talked about the animosity between the UK and Germany as London stokes their allies to take a more aggressive stance on Russia.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Scottie Nell Hughes for a debate on affirmative action, including if diversity for the sake of diversity is truly valuable, if race is the primary factor, and more. We also talked about what hope Biden has for the midterms, and predictions about the 2024 GOP ticket.In the third hour, Abayomi Azikiwe joined the conversation to talk about the coup that took place in Burkina Faso and how it could raise tensions in Europe as protestors rebuke France’s neo-colonial rule and call for Russian troops to intervene.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

ukraine

us

burkina faso

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

ukraine, us, burkina faso, scotus, fault lines, аудио, radio