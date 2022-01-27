https://sputniknews.com/20220127/biden-gets-his-bluff-called-admits-the-us-will-not-deploy-troops-in-ukraine-1092533887.html
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Austin Pelli talk about a four-way meeting to be held in Paris between France, Germany, Russia and... 27.01.2022, Sputnik International
Biden Gets His Bluff Called, Admits the U.S. Will Not Deploy Troops in Ukraine
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Austin Pelli talk about a four-way meeting to be held in Paris between France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine, debated affirmative action as the issue reaches the Supreme Court, and discussed the coup in Burkina Faso and protestors' demands.
Guests:

Peter Oliver - Correspondent for RT | Normandy Four Meetings Open Dialogue Between Russia and Ukraine

Scottie Nell Hughes - Anchor for RT America | Affirmative Action, Class Issue or Race Issue?

Abayomi Azikiwe - Editor, Pan-African News Wire | Protestors Turn to Russia After Coup in Burkina Faso

In the first hour, Peter Oliver joined the show to talk about the Normandy-format meetings between France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine being held in Paris today. We also talked about the animosity between the UK and Germany as London stokes their allies to take a more aggressive stance on Russia.

In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Scottie Nell Hughes for a debate on affirmative action, including if diversity for the sake of diversity is truly valuable, if race is the primary factor, and more. We also talked about what hope Biden has for the midterms, and predictions about the 2024 GOP ticket.

In the third hour, Abayomi Azikiwe joined the conversation to talk about the coup that took place in Burkina Faso and how it could raise tensions in Europe as protestors rebuke France's neo-colonial rule and call for Russian troops to intervene.
Biden Gets His Bluff Called, Admits the US Will Not Deploy Troops in Ukraine
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Austin Pelli talk about a four-way meeting to be held in Paris between France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine, debated affirmative action as the issue reaches the Supreme Court, and discussed the coup in Burkina Faso and protesters' demands.
Peter Oliver - Correspondent for RT | Normandy Four Meetings Open Dialogue Between Russia and Ukraine
Scottie Nell Hughes - Anchor for RT America | Affirmative Action, Class Issue or Race Issue?
Abayomi Azikiwe - Editor, Pan-African News Wire | Protestors Turn to Russia After Coup in Burkina Faso
In the first hour, Peter Oliver joined the show to talk about the Normandy-format meetings between France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine being held in Paris today. We also talked about the animosity between the UK and Germany as London stokes their allies to take a more aggressive stance on Russia.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Scottie Nell Hughes for a debate on affirmative action, including if diversity for the sake of diversity is truly valuable, if race is the primary factor, and more. We also talked about what hope Biden has for the midterms, and predictions about the 2024 GOP ticket.
In the third hour, Abayomi Azikiwe joined the conversation to talk about the coup that took place in Burkina Faso and how it could raise tensions in Europe as protestors rebuke France’s neo-colonial rule and call for Russian troops to intervene.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com