At Least Five Killed, Several Injured in Shooting by National Guard Trooper in Dnipro, Ukraine
At Least Five Killed, Several Injured in Shooting by National Guard Trooper in Dnipro, Ukraine
Five people have been killed, several others sustained injuries in a shooting by a National Guard trooper in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro, stated the country’s... 27.01.2022, Sputnik International
Five people have been killed, several others sustained injuries in a shooting by a National Guard trooper in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro, stated the country’s Interior Ministry. It added that the shooter was still at large.The territory of the Southern Machine-Building Plant "Yuzhmash" in Dnipro where the incident occurred has been cordoned off and is heavily patrolled, with an internal investigation launched in the military unit, the press service of the National Guard reported on Thursday.
ukraine

At Least Five Killed, Several Injured in Shooting by National Guard Trooper in Dnipro, Ukraine

06:16 GMT 27.01.2022 (Updated: 06:27 GMT 27.01.2022)
Five people have been killed, several others sustained injuries in a shooting by a National Guard trooper in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro, stated the country's Interior Ministry. It added that the shooter was still at large.
The territory of the Southern Machine-Building Plant "Yuzhmash" in Dnipro where the incident occurred has been cordoned off and is heavily patrolled, with an internal investigation launched in the military unit, the press service of the National Guard reported on Thursday.
