Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220127/ahead-of-the-planet-hyundai-motor-reclaims-sea-with-help-of-seawater-1092556551.html
Ahead of the Planet: Hyundai Motor Reclaims Sea With Help of Seawater
Ahead of the Planet: Hyundai Motor Reclaims Sea With Help of Seawater
A major manufacturer is developing a “marine” mobility platform that is powered by water in the sea. 27.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-27T13:06+0000
2022-01-29T10:10+0000
hyundai
south korea
new technology
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105651/32/1056513242_0:0:4068:2288_1920x0_80_0_0_45cbf0cb5cc8ea830bb76e54bc61af9c.jpg
The Hyundai Motor Company will develop a marine mobility platform to replace small and mid-sized diesel ships and reduce sea pollution. According to an exclusive report by Korean Herald, the automaker is in the process of making a 15-20-metre-long yacht powered by the firm’s hydrogen fuel cells, and it is scheduled to be presented by 2023. The trimaran yacht consists of three hulls, and each hull is equipped with a device that splits sea water into hydrogen. With the help of hydrogen fuel cells already placed inside the hulls, it then uses the extracted hydrogen to power the propellers. Moreover, solar panels placed on the sails and two vertical wind turbines on the platform generate clean electricity that decomposes seawater into hydrogen as well. Such a trimaran yacht will cost approximately $3.7 million. The new project has been directly reported to Hyundai Motor Chairman Chung Eui-sun. This new development will afford to use such mid-sized platform yachts as cargo ships, passenger ships, or waste disposal ships, and Hyundai officials involved in the project hope to manifest the standards of upcoming small and mid-sized hydrogen ships. “In South Korea, there are thousands of diesel ships more than 20 to 30 years old. They are beyond repair and are polluting the environment. There is a demand to replace them, but it remains to be seen how cheaply Hyundai Motor can produce the new marine mobility platform”, Kim Pil-soo, an automotive engineering professor from Daelim University, shared, adding that “Electric vehicles are leading the trend, and Hyundai Motor’s hydrogen vehicle Nexo vehicles aren‘t profitable due to the costs of setting up the necessary infrastructure. So the automaker‘s direction of targeting hydrogen ships is correct”.
south korea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Martha Yiling
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg
Martha Yiling
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105651/32/1056513242_420:0:4068:2736_1920x0_80_0_0_88265199820baa9172e3a56173b64728.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
hyundai, south korea, new technology

Ahead of the Planet: Hyundai Motor Reclaims Sea With Help of Seawater

13:06 GMT 27.01.2022 (Updated: 10:10 GMT 29.01.2022)
© AP Photo / Lee Jin-manThe logo of Hyundai Motor Co. is displayed at the automaker's showroom in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, April 26, 2017
The logo of Hyundai Motor Co. is displayed at the automaker's showroom in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, April 26, 2017 - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.01.2022
© AP Photo / Lee Jin-man
Subscribe
Martha Yiling - Sputnik International
Martha Yiling
All materials
A major manufacturer is developing a “marine” mobility platform that is powered by water in the sea.
The Hyundai Motor Company will develop a marine mobility platform to replace small and mid-sized diesel ships and reduce sea pollution. According to an exclusive report by Korean Herald, the automaker is in the process of making a 15-20-metre-long yacht powered by the firm’s hydrogen fuel cells, and it is scheduled to be presented by 2023.
The trimaran yacht consists of three hulls, and each hull is equipped with a device that splits sea water into hydrogen. With the help of hydrogen fuel cells already placed inside the hulls, it then uses the extracted hydrogen to power the propellers. Moreover, solar panels placed on the sails and two vertical wind turbines on the platform generate clean electricity that decomposes seawater into hydrogen as well. Such a trimaran yacht will cost approximately $3.7 million. The new project has been directly reported to Hyundai Motor Chairman Chung Eui-sun.
This new development will afford to use such mid-sized platform yachts as cargo ships, passenger ships, or waste disposal ships, and Hyundai officials involved in the project hope to manifest the standards of upcoming small and mid-sized hydrogen ships.
“In South Korea, there are thousands of diesel ships more than 20 to 30 years old. They are beyond repair and are polluting the environment. There is a demand to replace them, but it remains to be seen how cheaply Hyundai Motor can produce the new marine mobility platform”, Kim Pil-soo, an automotive engineering professor from Daelim University, shared, adding that “Electric vehicles are leading the trend, and Hyundai Motor’s hydrogen vehicle Nexo vehicles aren‘t profitable due to the costs of setting up the necessary infrastructure. So the automaker‘s direction of targeting hydrogen ships is correct”.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese