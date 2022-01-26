'What the F*ck Are You Doing': Peter Dinklage Rages About Snow White Film, Evokes Disney's Response
© REUTERS / MONICA ALMEIDA71st Primetime Emmy Awards - Photo Room – Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 22, 2019 - Peter Dinklage poses backstage with his Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for "Game of Thrones".
A Disney spokesperson reportedly said that the company has "been consulting with members of the dwarfism community” in a bid to “avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film.”
American actor Peter Dinklage, acclaimed for his role as Tyrion Lannister in HBO’s Game of Thrones, has recently slammed Disney’s plans for a live-action remake of the 1937 animated classic Snow White and the Seven Dwarves, prompting a response from the company, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
During his appearance on the WTF podcast this week, Dinklage said he was "a little taken aback" when Disney was proud to "cast a Latina actress as Snow White."
"Take a step back and look at what you’re doing there. It makes no sense to me. You’re progressive in one way, but then you’re still making that f*cking backward story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together?" he inquired. "What the f*ck are you doing, man? Have I done nothing to advance the cause from my soapbox? I guess I’m not loud enough."
Following this development, a spokesperson for Disney told The Hollywood reporter in a statement about a "different approach" they adopt regarding a particular seven characters from the upcoming film.
"To avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film, we are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community," they said. "We look forward to sharing more as the film heads into production after a lengthy development period."
The media outlet also notes that the upcoming film, which has been in development for three years now, is going to have cultural consultants, like other live-action films made by the company, such as Aladdin and Mulan.