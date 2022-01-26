https://sputniknews.com/20220126/what-the-fck-are-you-doing-peter-dinklage-rages-about-snow-white-film-evokes-disneys-response-1092534412.html

'What the F*ck Are You Doing': Peter Dinklage Rages About Snow White Film, Evokes Disney's Response

A Disney spokesperson reportedly said that the company has "been consulting with members of the dwarfism community” in a bid to “avoid reinforcing stereotypes... 26.01.2022, Sputnik International

American actor Peter Dinklage, acclaimed for his role as Tyrion Lannister in HBO’s Game of Thrones, has recently slammed Disney’s plans for a live-action remake of the 1937 animated classic Snow White and the Seven Dwarves, prompting a response from the company, according to The Hollywood Reporter.During his appearance on the WTF podcast this week, Dinklage said he was "a little taken aback" when Disney was proud to "cast a Latina actress as Snow White."Following this development, a spokesperson for Disney told The Hollywood reporter in a statement about a "different approach" they adopt regarding a particular seven characters from the upcoming film.The media outlet also notes that the upcoming film, which has been in development for three years now, is going to have cultural consultants, like other live-action films made by the company, such as Aladdin and Mulan.

