Watch Indian Troops Celebrating Republic Day by Performing Unique Ski March in -20 C Weather
Watch Indian Troops Celebrating Republic Day by Performing Unique Ski March in -20 C Weather
The Indo-Tibetan Border Police, created on 24 October 1962 in the wake of the Sino-India War of 1962, is India's primary border patrol organisation for its... 26.01.2022
The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) ‘Himveers’ celebrated India’s 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday with a unique march on skis along the slopes of the Himalayas at Auli, a ski resort and hill station in the country’s Uttarakhand state.In a video posted by a Twitter user, the ITBP contingent is seen skiing down the slopes at a height of 11,000 feet (3,353 metres) at minus 20 degrees Celsius.The ITBP, dubbed the 'Sentinels of the Himalayas', posted several videos and images of its personnel with the national flag on the occasion of Republic Day.In another video shot in Ladakh, the ITBP personnel are seen performing a march past.Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah extended warm wishes to the nation on Republic Day.Modi wrote in a tweet: "Wishing you all a happy Republic Day. Jai Hind."
07:20 GMT 26.01.2022
The Indo-Tibetan Border Police, created on 24 October 1962 in the wake of the Sino-India War of 1962, is India's primary border patrol organisation for its border with China's Tibet Autonomous Region. It is one of the five Central Armed Police Forces of India.
The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) ‘Himveers’ celebrated India’s 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday with a unique march on skis along the slopes of the Himalayas at Auli, a ski resort and hill station in the country’s Uttarakhand state.
In a video posted by a Twitter user, the ITBP contingent is seen skiing down the slopes at a height of 11,000 feet (3,353 metres) at minus 20 degrees Celsius.
The ITBP, dubbed the 'Sentinels of the Himalayas', posted several videos and images of its personnel with the national flag on the occasion of Republic Day.
In another video shot in Ladakh, the ITBP personnel are seen performing a march past.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah extended warm wishes to the nation on Republic Day.
Modi wrote in a tweet: "Wishing you all a happy Republic Day. Jai Hind."
