https://sputniknews.com/20220126/watch-indian-troops-celebrating-republic-day-by-performing-unique-ski-march-in--20-c-weather-1092520440.html

Watch Indian Troops Celebrating Republic Day by Performing Unique Ski March in -20 C Weather

Watch Indian Troops Celebrating Republic Day by Performing Unique Ski March in -20 C Weather

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police, created on 24 October 1962 in the wake of the Sino-India War of 1962, is India's primary border patrol organisation for its... 26.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-26T07:20+0000

2022-01-26T07:20+0000

2022-01-26T07:20+0000

army

army

india

army

republic day of india

indian army

army

india

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/1a/1092521228_0:20:1431:825_1920x0_80_0_0_a8b7033747a02ac4cff79bbb00c3a948.jpg

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) ‘Himveers’ celebrated India’s 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday with a unique march on skis along the slopes of the Himalayas at Auli, a ski resort and hill station in the country’s Uttarakhand state.In a video posted by a Twitter user, the ITBP contingent is seen skiing down the slopes at a height of 11,000 feet (3,353 metres) at minus 20 degrees Celsius.The ITBP, dubbed the 'Sentinels of the Himalayas', posted several videos and images of its personnel with the national flag on the occasion of Republic Day.In another video shot in Ladakh, the ITBP personnel are seen performing a march past.Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah extended warm wishes to the nation on Republic Day.Modi wrote in a tweet: "Wishing you all a happy Republic Day. Jai Hind."

india

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

army, army, india, army, republic day of india, indian army, army, india