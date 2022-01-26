https://sputniknews.com/20220126/watch-indian-troops-celebrating-republic-day-by-performing-unique-ski-march-in--20-c-weather-1092520440.html
The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) ‘Himveers’ celebrated India’s 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday with a unique march on skis along the slopes of the Himalayas at Auli, a ski resort and hill station in the country’s Uttarakhand state.In a video posted by a Twitter user, the ITBP contingent is seen skiing down the slopes at a height of 11,000 feet (3,353 metres) at minus 20 degrees Celsius.The ITBP, dubbed the 'Sentinels of the Himalayas', posted several videos and images of its personnel with the national flag on the occasion of Republic Day.In another video shot in Ladakh, the ITBP personnel are seen performing a march past.Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah extended warm wishes to the nation on Republic Day.Modi wrote in a tweet: "Wishing you all a happy Republic Day. Jai Hind."
The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) ‘Himveers’ celebrated India’s 73rd Republic Day
on Wednesday with a unique march on skis along the slopes of the Himalayas at Auli, a ski resort and hill station in the country’s Uttarakhand state.
In a video posted by a Twitter user, the ITBP contingent is seen skiing down the slopes at a height of 11,000 feet (3,353 metres) at minus 20 degrees Celsius.
The ITBP, dubbed the 'Sentinels of the Himalayas
', posted several videos and images of its personnel with the national flag on the occasion of Republic Day.
In another video shot in Ladakh, the ITBP personnel are seen performing a march past.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi
and Home Minister Amit Shah extended warm wishes to the nation on Republic Day.
Modi wrote in a tweet: "Wishing you all a happy Republic Day. Jai Hind."