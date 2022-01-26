Registration was successful!
US Issues Visa to Russian ISS Cosmonaut After Previous Refusal
US Issues Visa to Russian ISS Cosmonaut After Previous Refusal
us, russia, roscosmos, iss

US Issues Visa to Russian ISS Cosmonaut After Previous Refusal

13:31 GMT 26.01.2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States has issued a visa to Russian cosmonaut Nikolai Chub to undergo training in Texas before his flight to the International Space Station (ISS) after refusing him one last week, the Russian state space agency, Roscosmos, said on Wednesday.
"The United States has issued an entry visa to Roscosmos cosmonaut Nikolai Chub. The cosmonaut is headed to the United States for training at the Johnson Space Centre, which all cosmonauts traditionally undergo before ISS flights," Roscosmos said in a press release.
Late last week, Chub's US visa application came back refused without any explanation. Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin said he would address the issue with NASA chief Bill Nelson.
A spokesman for the US embassy in Moscow, Jason Rebholz, said the diplomatic mission is making every possible effort to continue issuing visas to Russian cosmonauts amid a personnel shortage.
