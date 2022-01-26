Registration was successful!
Unity on Ukraine? SCOTUS Takes on Affirmative Action
Unity on Ukraine? SCOTUS Takes on Affirmative Action
26.01.2022, Sputnik International

Consequential court decisions in the US are being overshadowed by the Ukraine crisis, as the UK joins in egging on war hawks.
Unity on Ukraine? SCOTUS Takes on Affirmative Action
Consequential court decisions in the US are being overshadowed by the Ukraine crisis, as the UK joins in egging on war hawks.
International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda joins Misfit hosts John Kiriakou and Michelle Witte to discuss the newfound “unity” US President Joe Biden has supposedly achieved among European powers in facing down Russia.Mohammad Marandi, professor of English Literature and Orientalism at the University of Tehran, updates us on the status of talks between Iran and Western powers on the country’s nuclear program and identifies the stumbling blocks in the way of any new accord.Author and journalist Dan Lazare breaks down the shambolic reaction of the US legal system to mask mandates and asks how much former President Donald Trump should fear the investigation into his election pressure in Georgia. He also outlines the affirmative action cases soon to be heading to the Supreme Court.Paul Wright, executive director of the Human Rights Defense Center and editor of Prison Legal News and Criminal Legal News magazines, discusses the punitive use of solitary confinement and “communication management” in prisons, and talks about what it would take to reform the Bureau of Prisons.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Unity on Ukraine? SCOTUS Takes on Affirmative Action

09:55 GMT 26.01.2022
Unity on Ukraine? SCOTUS Takes on Affirmative Action
Consequential court decisions in the US are being overshadowed by the Ukraine crisis, as the UK joins in egging on war hawks.
International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda joins Misfit hosts John Kiriakou and Michelle Witte to discuss the newfound “unity” US President Joe Biden has supposedly achieved among European powers in facing down Russia.
Mohammad Marandi, professor of English Literature and Orientalism at the University of Tehran, updates us on the status of talks between Iran and Western powers on the country’s nuclear program and identifies the stumbling blocks in the way of any new accord.
Author and journalist Dan Lazare breaks down the shambolic reaction of the US legal system to mask mandates and asks how much former President Donald Trump should fear the investigation into his election pressure in Georgia. He also outlines the affirmative action cases soon to be heading to the Supreme Court.
Paul Wright, executive director of the Human Rights Defense Center and editor of Prison Legal News and Criminal Legal News magazines, discusses the punitive use of solitary confinement and “communication management” in prisons, and talks about what it would take to reform the Bureau of Prisons.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
