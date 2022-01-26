https://sputniknews.com/20220126/ukraine-flooded-with-us-nato-weapons--advisers-russian-mission-to-un-says-1092518701.html

Ukraine 'Flooded' With US, NATO Weapons & Advisers, Russian Mission to UN Says

According to Russian representatives in the UN , "cultivating Russophobia among its citizens and like-minded states, talking about the accumulation of Russian troops as almost the root cause of all problems, [the US] forgets to clarify that the talk is about Russian forces on Russian territory."In the meantime, US President Joe Biden confirmed earlier in the day that there is no intention to deploy American or NATO forces to Ukraine.The Russian mission also said in the statement that the US supports militants in Syria's Idlib and strengthens the positions of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham* terrorist group."Under the pretext of caring for the Syrians forcibly held by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham in Idlib as a human shield, American diplomacy, at the expense of its taxpayers, actually supports the militants," it said. "By strengthening the positions of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, Washington is shooting itself in the foot, declaring its commitment to the territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic."Russian diplomats also added that Moscow regrets that Washington considers drawing dividing lines and containing other countries in the UN to be one of its achievements in the organization in 2021.The document was published in response to a press release from the US Permanent Mission to the UN dated January 20, in which American officials presented so-called facts about the alleged restoration of American leadership in the UN in the first year of Joe Biden's presidency.Tensions between Russia and NATO have increased recently, as Kiev and a number of the alliance’s members have expressed concerns about the alleged “concentration" of Russian troops near its borders with Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia is moving troops within its own territory and at its own discretion. According to him, this does not threaten anyone.Amid speculation of possible provocations, Moscow has repeatedly denied any allegations of its planned aggression and warned that arming Kiev could encourage it to use force against the breakaway Russian-speaking area of Donbas.*Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra) is a terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other states.

