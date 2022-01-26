https://sputniknews.com/20220126/uk-prime-minister-boris-johnson-takes-questions-from-mps-amid-partygate-row-1092523875.html

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Takes Questions From MPs Amid 'Partygate' Row

Earlier this week, the Metropolitan Police said they would investigate the lockdown parties held at Johnson's office. 26.01.2022, Sputnik International

Watch a live broadcast from the UK Parliament where Prime Minister Boris Johnson is taking a new round of questions from MPs on Wednesday, 26 January.Johnson has been facing growing calls to step down over a birthday party that was held for him in Downing Street during the first COVID-related lockdown in June 2020, as well as leaked information that he attended a gathering in the garden at Downing Street on 20 May 2020 that also took place despite coronavirus restrictions that were in place in England at the time.This comes as Civil Servant Sue Gray's inquiry into the "partygate" scandal is expected to be published in the coming days, and while an investigation by the Metropolitan police is also ongoing. Meanwhile, most COVID-related restrictions, including the mask mandate, will be lifted in England on Thursday. *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

