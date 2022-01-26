https://sputniknews.com/20220126/the-biden-administration-has-lost-the-liberal-media-1092516819.html
The Biden Administration Has Lost the Liberal Media
The Biden Administration Has Lost the Liberal Media
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the CIA researched package of additional sanctions against Russia
the backstory
The Biden Administration Has Lost the Liberal Media
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the CIA researched package of additional sanctions against Russia, and Mexican reporters plan nationwide protests over journalist killings.
GUESTIan Shilling - Geopolitical Analyst, Researcher, and Blogger | Canadian Anti Mandate Protests, UK Restrictions Lifted, and the Made Up Russia- Ukraine CrisisTodd Bensman - Senior National Security Fellow and Author | QR Code Visas, Adult Men Being Let into America, and Social Media Censorship on ImmigrationIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Ian Shilling about UK COVID-19 mandates, British inflation, and protests in Germany. Ian discussed the media attention on "party gate" and Boris Johnson under pressure for defiance of restrictions. Ian spoke about the European Parliament and the Omicron hype disappearing.In the second hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Todd Bensman about the cartel, immigration issues, and migrant caravans. Todd talked about the Mexican government and the Mexican government sending migrants to the US border. Todd spoke about the political ideology of liberals and their outlook on immigration.Also, we talk about President Biden's relationship with liberal media.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The Biden Administration Has Lost the Liberal Media
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the CIA researched package of additional sanctions against Russia, and Mexican reporters plan nationwide protests over journalist killings.
Ian Shilling - Geopolitical Analyst, Researcher, and Blogger | Canadian Anti Mandate Protests, UK Restrictions Lifted, and the Made Up Russia- Ukraine Crisis
Todd Bensman - Senior National Security Fellow and Author | QR Code Visas, Adult Men Being Let into America, and Social Media Censorship on Immigration
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Ian Shilling about UK COVID-19 mandates, British inflation, and protests in Germany. Ian discussed the media attention on "party gate" and Boris Johnson under pressure for defiance of restrictions. Ian spoke about the European Parliament and the Omicron hype disappearing.
In the second hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Todd Bensman about the cartel, immigration issues, and migrant caravans. Todd talked about the Mexican government and the Mexican government sending migrants to the US border. Todd spoke about the political ideology of liberals and their outlook on immigration.
Also, we talk about President Biden's relationship with liberal media.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com