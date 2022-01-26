https://sputniknews.com/20220126/taiwanese-us-vice-presidents-in-honduras-for-xiomara-castros-inauguration-wont-meet-us-says-1092539996.html

Taiwanese, US Vice Presidents in Honduras for Xiomara Castro’s Inauguration Won’t Meet, US Says

Taiwanese, US Vice Presidents in Honduras for Xiomara Castro’s Inauguration Won’t Meet, US Says

As world leaders send delegations to Tegucigalpa for the inauguration of Honduras first female president, Xiomara Castro, two attendees stand out... 26.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-26T21:27+0000

2022-01-26T21:27+0000

2022-01-26T21:27+0000

honduras

manuel zelaya

inauguration

taiwan

kamala harris

xiomara castro

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/1a/1092539915_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_b9e0539c32968cc8fe56df4c7de99849.jpg

Lai left Taipei for Honduras on Tuesday, saying at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport that he was taking along tools to help the Central American nation fight the COVID-19 pandemic. It is his first trip overseas since taking office in 2020.“We will use concrete action and specific measures to show our support for deeper ties and the new government,” he said, adding that ties would continue based on pragmatism and reciprocity, according to Taiwan’s Central News Agency."As President Castro prepares to promote new policies, Taiwan will uphold the spirit of pragmatic diplomacy and mutual assistance, deepen cooperation with Honduras, and overcome various difficulties to benefit both countries' peoples," Lai added.On the campaign trail, Castro had promised to end her country’s diplomatic relations with Taiwan and to recognize the People’s Republic of China (PRC) as the legitimate government of all of China. However, since winning the election, her transition team has signaled that such a switch is by no means imminent.Formally calling itself the Republic of China, the government in Taipei is all that remains of the republican state that ruled China from 1912, when the last Chinese emperor abdicated the throne, until 1949, when the communist Red Army emerged victorious in a civil war and seized all of the Chinese mainland. Both governments claim to be the sole legitimate Chinese government, but over the years, all but 14 of the world’s nations have switched over to recognizing Beijing, which regards Taiwan as a part of China governed by a rebel force.Taiwan is looking to strengthen its relationship with the few remaining countries that support it, nearly all of which are small Caribbean and Pacific states under Washington’s thumb. Last week, Sputnik reported that Taiwan had footed the $900,000 bill for a lobbyist in Washington to represent the interests of Guatemala, one of the 14 nations that recognize Taiwan.Harris will also be attending the ceremonies, although US officials “suggested to Reuters” that she and Lai would not meet, as such an incident would anger Beijing. The US provides open but informal support to Taiwan, including advanced military equipment, which Beijing regards as US intervention in Chinese internal affairs.The US vice president’s presence is a reminder of the 2009 constitutional coup against Castro’s husband, Manuel Zelaya, that was carried out with US approval after Zelaya’s left-wing government pushed ahead with social programs and association with the regional trading block ALBA, organized by Cuba and Venezuela. Accompanying Harris is Samantha Power, director of the US Agency for International Development (USAID), a US State Department agency that worked hard to orchestrate support for the right-wing government that took power after Zelaya’s removal.That government catered to US corporate interests and extensively privatized the government’s functions, turning municipal administrations, schools, energy services, and security services into private corporate charters. Those security forces have been blamed for skyrocketing violence against indigenous Hondurans and LGBTQ people, fueling a massive exodus of refugees who’ve fled north toward the United States over the last decade.However, other nations have also sent their vice presidents to attend Castro’s inauguration, including Argentina’s Cristina Kirchner and Cuba’s Salvador Mesa. Felipe VI, King of Spain, is also due to attend the ceremonies. Honduras was a Spanish colony for centuries before gaining independence in 1821 as a part of Mexico, from which it split two years later.

honduras

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

honduras, manuel zelaya, inauguration, taiwan, kamala harris, xiomara castro