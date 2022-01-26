https://sputniknews.com/20220126/sweden-loses-control-as-over-10000-deportees-stay-illegally-each-year-1092523349.html

Sweden 'Loses Control' as Over 10,000 Deportees Stay Illegally Each Year

Sweden 'Loses Control' as Over 10,000 Deportees Stay Illegally Each Year

The debate about the extent of Sweden's parallel society flared up when an illegal immigrant with no residence permit appeared to work as a cleaner at none... 26.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-26T09:16+0000

2022-01-26T09:16+0000

2022-01-26T09:16+0000

deportation

news

europe

sweden

immigration

scandinavia

sweden democrats party

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103404/51/1034045120_0:0:5749:3234_1920x0_80_0_0_a6dd4c71ac7fb9463e9e688ed44237ef.jpg

Despite political promises made for deportations to be carried out, Sweden has been struggling to clear up its growing shadow society. 2021 became at least the fifth year in a row when over 10,000 people with rejected resident permits avoided deportation and are wanted by the police, according to national broadcaster SVT.“We have people in our society that we don't know and that no one has control over,” Cajsa Velden, the head of the National Border Police told SVT.Neither the Swedish Migration Board nor the Police can answer how many people are actually involved in the shadow society as undocumented residents. Velden pointed out the lack of detention sites as a problem and argued that more of them would make the border police better equipped to solve the task, as people would be kept in custody while waiting for expulsion.According to the opposition Sweden Democrat leader Jimmie Åkesson, the fault lies with the government.According to Åkesson, the police are ill equipped with resources and powers to perform the necessary alien checks.Immigration Minister Anders Ygeman emphasised that the Migration Agency now has the right to perform fingerprints and facial recognition during internal alien controls. Still, he agreed that more needs to be done.“We need reception centres where we have a comprehensive asylum management so we can avoid people running away when they get a 'no',” Ygeman mused.The debate about the scope of Sweden's parallel society blossomed anew when an illegal immigrant with no residence permit appeared to work as a cleaner and was detained at Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson's home, despite her explicit oaths to combat black labour market.According to the Red Cross, however, there may be many for the deportees to abscond, including fear for their own and their families' safety and lives.“I don't think anyone would choose to live as paperless if they had considered that the alternative was better,” Red Cross migration expert Alexandra Segenstedt told SVT.With no reliable data, the number of illegal immigrants in Sweden was estimated at some 35,000 in 2010 and some 50,000 in 2018, with at least 42,000 more in a 2022 forecast.

https://sputniknews.com/20220110/inconceivable-scandal-as-illegal-immigrant-hired-to-clean-swedish-prime-ministers-villa-1092145633.html

sweden

scandinavia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Igor Kuznetsov

Igor Kuznetsov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Igor Kuznetsov

deportation, news, europe, sweden, immigration, scandinavia, sweden democrats party