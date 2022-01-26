Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220126/stored-blood-samples-reveal-covid-19-may-have-reached-norway-as-early-as-2019-1092520273.html
Stored Blood Samples Reveal COVID-19 May Have Reached Norway As Early as 2019
According to Norwegian researchers, the "very surprising" findings from the same time the disease was officially discovered in China "change the history of the... 26.01.2022
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/0f/1080778415_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_c7afcd4cfaa367c71f79069a92a461f7.jpg
Researchers at Akershus University Hospital (Ahus) have found antibodies against COVID-19 dating back to December 2019, a month before the first case was detected in Europe.The first case in Europe was detected on 27 January 2020. Officially, the virus didn't spread to Norway until 24 February of the same year. Ahus’s discovery thus stems from the same period as the first proven case was found in China.The researchers themselves described the discovery as “very surprising”.The researchers searched for antibodies in anonymously stored blood samples, in accordance with the Infection Control Act. The samples were taken from pregnant women in the first trimester and as part of maternity care and stored to monitor potential infectious diseases.Antibodies were detected in 98 of the 6,520 samples analysed. Even if a certain proportion of false-positive results must certainly be taken into account, the conclusions hold water, the researchers say. Furthermore, there are many indications that they were infected abroad, Esklid noted.According to the Ahus researchers, this indicates that the infection was widespread in large parts of the world earlier than we have thought so far.“There are probably few other countries that have access to stored blood samples at a population level, and therefore there are few or no other retrospective studies,” Eskild concluded.According to an Italian study from Milan, the coronavirus was present in Italy in 2019, too, as early as September.Earlier, researchers at University of California San Diego School of Medicine, with colleagues at the University of Arizona and Illumina, estimated, using molecular dating tools and epidemiological simulations, that the SARS-CoV-2 virus was likely circulating undetected for at most two months before the first human cases of COVID-19 were described in Wuhan, China in late-December 2019.
https://sputniknews.com/20211228/norways-health-boss-stoltenberg-accuses-rich-countries-of-contributing-to-prolonging-covid-pandemic-1091853446.html
05:25 GMT 26.01.2022 (Updated: 05:28 GMT 26.01.2022)
© AP Photo / NTB SCANPIXFILE PHOTO: The National Institute of Public Health's new app Smittestopp (Infection Stop) for infection tracking is pictured, in Oslo, Norway April 16, 2020. Picture taken April 16, 2020
FILE PHOTO: The National Institute of Public Health's new app Smittestopp (Infection Stop) for infection tracking is pictured, in Oslo, Norway April 16, 2020. Picture taken April 16, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.01.2022
© AP Photo / NTB SCANPIX
Igor Kuznetsov
All materials
According to Norwegian researchers, the “very surprising” findings from the same time the disease was officially discovered in China “change the history of the corona pandemic both in Norway and in the entire world”.
Researchers at Akershus University Hospital (Ahus) have found antibodies against COVID-19 dating back to December 2019, a month before the first case was detected in Europe.
The first case in Europe was detected on 27 January 2020. Officially, the virus didn't spread to Norway until 24 February of the same year. Ahus’s discovery thus stems from the same period as the first proven case was found in China.
The researchers themselves described the discovery as “very surprising”.
“The discovery changes the story of the corona epidemic”, Ahus project manager Anne Eskild said in a statement.
The researchers searched for antibodies in anonymously stored blood samples, in accordance with the Infection Control Act. The samples were taken from pregnant women in the first trimester and as part of maternity care and stored to monitor potential infectious diseases.
Antibodies were detected in 98 of the 6,520 samples analysed. Even if a certain proportion of false-positive results must certainly be taken into account, the conclusions hold water, the researchers say. Furthermore, there are many indications that they were infected abroad, Esklid noted.

“Our findings change the history of the corona pandemic both in Norway and in the world,” Eskild pointed out.

According to the Ahus researchers, this indicates that the infection was widespread in large parts of the world earlier than we have thought so far.
“There are probably few other countries that have access to stored blood samples at a population level, and therefore there are few or no other retrospective studies,” Eskild concluded.
Vials labelled VACCINE Coronavirus COVID-19 and a syringe are seen in front of a displayed flag of Norway in this illustration taken December 11, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.12.2021
Omicron COVID Strain
Norway's Health Boss Stoltenberg Accuses Rich Countries of Contributing to Prolonging COVID Pandemic
28 December 2021, 06:57 GMT
According to an Italian study from Milan, the coronavirus was present in Italy in 2019, too, as early as September.
Earlier, researchers at University of California San Diego School of Medicine, with colleagues at the University of Arizona and Illumina, estimated, using molecular dating tools and epidemiological simulations, that the SARS-CoV-2 virus was likely circulating undetected for at most two months before the first human cases of COVID-19 were described in Wuhan, China in late-December 2019.
