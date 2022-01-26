https://sputniknews.com/20220126/sputnik-vaccine-beats-omicron-good-as-universal-booster-jab--worlds-leading-virologists-say-1092539733.html

Sputnik Vaccine Beats Omicron, Good as Universal Booster Jab – World’s Leading Virologists Say

Sputnik Vaccine Beats Omicron, Good as Universal Booster Jab – World’s Leading Virologists Say

Leading infectious disease and vaccine experts from Argentina, France and the US have praised the Russian jab as well as the results of a resent Italian study... 26.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-26T21:13+0000

2022-01-26T21:13+0000

2022-01-26T21:13+0000

omicron covid strain

vaccine

covid-19

sputnik v

omicron strain

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0d/1089890381_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_ec6ec4890360e6303e654737ae6ae98d.jpg

“Conclusive and encouraging” – these are the terms in which award-winning infectious disease specialist Hugo Pizzi from Argentina’s Córdoba University, is referring to the results of the recent Italo-Russian comparative vaccine study of Sputnik V and Pfizer jabs performed in a Rome lab, which stated Sputnik V was 2.1 times more efficient against the Omicron in general than the Pfizer jab. In a commentary published by the vaccine’s investor – RDIF, Professor Pizzi commands Sputnik as “an excellent vaccine with many properties”, stressing that the University’s own findings on the matter corresponds with the latest data:A Way Stronger ProtectionAccording to a leading US vaccine expert, Professor Hildegund Ertl, “Expression of antigen by adenovirus vector is by far longer than by mRNA, promoting stimulation of durable antibody-secreting cells”.The Philadelphia-based expert, who specializes in combining parts of different viruses, echoes Hugo Pizzi, in praising the Spallanzani study results as “extremely promising”, as she also underlines the durability of the protection that the Russian jab provides.According to Phizer’s own data, which the pharma giant submitted to the FDA last year, its jabs protective qualities against the infection crumble to a staggering 43% within 6 months since full vaccination.The Universal BoosterFrench immunologist and researcher Cecil Czerkinsky has also welcomed the Spallanzani research results, which convincingly show “that adenovirus vectored Sputnik is capable of enhancing neutralizing antibody responses not only to Delta but also to Omicron when used as stand-alone homologous vaccine booster and as booster in combination with an mRNA vaccine”.Sputnik Light has received approval in more than 30 countries, including as a booster for other jabs. Sputnik V is approved in 71 countries with a total population of over 4 billion people. Unlike Pfizer or Moderna, which use mRNA technology, both Sputnik V and Sputnik Light have been developed using a human adenoviral vector platform, which has been around for three decades. Unlike mRNA, adenoviral vector habs so far have not been associated with rare serious adverse effects, such as myocarditis and pericarditis. Unlike Pfizer, both Russian jabs can be kept and transported at temperatures of +2 +8 Celsius, and don’t require a special cold-chain infrastructure for storage and distribution.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

vaccine, covid-19, sputnik v, omicron strain