Scotland's Nicola Sturgeon Says World Would Be Better Off if Ruled by 'Menopausal Women'

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon believes the world would be a "better place" if it was run by women. In an interview with author Sam Baker for the podcast "The Shift," dedicated to what life is like for women over the age of 40, Sturgeon said that women still have to work "twice as hard" as men to be taken "even half as seriously."She explained that such circumstances mean that one eventually ends up "being better [than the men] because you work a lot harder and you have to really go so much further to prove yourself and be taken seriously."However, the 51-year-old leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP) doubled down on her belief that it is a good thing that women are required to be so hardworking since they are better and work harder than their male counterparts.Sturgeon also joked that the world would be a "much, much better place" if it was ruled by "menopausal women" who had to work even harder to overcome their hormonal fluctuations while working.Nevertheless, Sturgeon confessed she was still uncertain about discussing the matter in public. Also, when asked how she would handle a hot flash during a business meeting, Sturgeon said that she hopes she "would be open about it."Sturgeon said she still suffers from "imposter syndrome" as a result of her gender and working-class roots.But Sturgeon also indicated that a little self-doubt is healthy and would benefit the UK's embattled Prime Minister Boris Johnson."I think of people like Boris Johnson, and I think, ‘My God, a little bit of imposter syndrome would do you the world of good’," she explained. "Because actually it would make you take a step back and think, ‘Maybe I’ve just got to work a bit harder? Maybe I’ve got to prove myself a bit more,’ instead of this gliding through life as if the world owes you a living."

