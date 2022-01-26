Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220126/sandwich-danielcraig-appears-on-interview-with-bloody-cut-without-even-realizing-it-1092518285.html
‘Sandwich?’: Daniel Craig Appears on Interview With Bloody Cut Without Even Realizing It
‘Sandwich?’: Daniel Craig Appears on Interview With Bloody Cut Without Even Realizing It
‘Sandwich?’: Daniel Craig Appears on Interview With Bloody Cut Without Even Realizing It
2022-01-26T01:55+0000
2022-01-26T01:54+0000
actors
daniel craig
james bond
blood
viral
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107659/66/1076596624_0:233:2111:1420_1920x0_80_0_0_6fccfd25694e2a8ba9ab9952972b53f2.jpg
Actor Daniel Craig, appearing in the video with a small wound on his forehead, told Javier Bardem that over the years of playing the role of James Bond, he was rather injury prone on the film set.At the end of the discussion, Bardem asked Craig about his wound and the latter, apparently unaware of it, first suggested that maybe it was just a piece of a sandwich."Have done this whole interview [like this]," Craig laughed before disappearing from the frame to take a look in the mirror.The actor also complained jokingly about the numerous injuries he got during the 17 years of shooting scenes for the "James Bond" film series.“No Time To Die” was the fifth and final film of the James Bond series for actor Daniel Craig. The British actor made his debut in the role back in 2006 in “Casino Royale.”Craig's first serious injury was during the filming for “Casino Royale," when he knocked out two of his front teeth while filming a fight scene. In 2008, Craig had to wear a bandage during “Quantum of Solace” due to shoulder surgery. He also sprained his knee on the set of “007: Spectrum” in 2015 and injured his ankle on the set of “No Time to Die" in 2019. The actor has also undergone surgery and several weeks of rehabilitation.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Alexandra Kashirina
Alexandra Kashirina
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107659/66/1076596624_0:35:2111:1618_1920x0_80_0_0_26be571b4db3b1344b0f35022ca23758.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
actors, daniel craig, james bond, blood, viral

‘Sandwich?’: Daniel Craig Appears on Interview With Bloody Cut Without Even Realizing It

01:55 GMT 26.01.2022
© AP Photo / Leo HudsonDaniel Craig poses for photographers during the photo call for James Bond film franchise
Daniel Craig poses for photographers during the photo call for James Bond film franchise - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.01.2022
© AP Photo / Leo Hudson
Subscribe
Alexandra Kashirina
All materialsWrite to the author
Iconic Hollywood actors Daniel Craig and Javier Bardem spoke about their latest roles as well as their singing and filming experience during a virtual chat for Variety’s Actors on Actor on Monday.
Actor Daniel Craig, appearing in the video with a small wound on his forehead, told Javier Bardem that over the years of playing the role of James Bond, he was rather injury prone on the film set.
At the end of the discussion, Bardem asked Craig about his wound and the latter, apparently unaware of it, first suggested that maybe it was just a piece of a sandwich.
"Have done this whole interview [like this]," Craig laughed before disappearing from the frame to take a look in the mirror.
"You know what it was… they've sent me this wonderful ring flash which I've set up with an iPad in the middle of it and it just fell on my head just before," Craig said as he and Bardem erupted into more laughter.
The actor also complained jokingly about the numerous injuries he got during the 17 years of shooting scenes for the "James Bond" film series.
“Can you see how accident prone I am? No wonder I get f****** injured every time I do a movie!” he said.
“No Time To Die” was the fifth and final film of the James Bond series for actor Daniel Craig. The British actor made his debut in the role back in 2006 in “Casino Royale.”
Craig's first serious injury was during the filming for “Casino Royale," when he knocked out two of his front teeth while filming a fight scene. In 2008, Craig had to wear a bandage during “Quantum of Solace” due to shoulder surgery. He also sprained his knee on the set of “007: Spectrum” in 2015 and injured his ankle on the set of “No Time to Die" in 2019. The actor has also undergone surgery and several weeks of rehabilitation.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese