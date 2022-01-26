https://sputniknews.com/20220126/russia-to-show-mh17-crash-victims-relatives-documents-it-sent-to-netherlands-1092534125.html

STRASBOURG (Sputnik) - Russia will give the relatives of the victims of the MH17 crash an opportunity to get acquainted with the documents that it handed over... 26.01.2022

"We decided that the Russian Prosecutor General's Office would make public all parts of the documents that we have collected as part of providing legal assistance to the Netherlands. These documents will be available to the relatives of the victims," ​​Vinogradov told Dutch journalists after the hearing.On Wednesday, the first session on the complaints of the Netherlands and Ukraine against Russia in the MH17 crash case began at the ECHR. The first session deals with the admissibility of the joint applications of the Netherlands and Ukraine against Russia in the case.Earlier, Russia also said that it would publish all documents it had previously sent to the Netherlands related to the case of the MH17 plane crash in Ukraine in 2014 so that everyone can see for themselves where the truth is.

