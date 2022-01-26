Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220126/russia-to-show-mh17-crash-victims-relatives-documents-it-sent-to-netherlands-1092534125.html
Russia to Show MH17 Crash Victims' Relatives Documents it Sent to Netherlands
Russia to Show MH17 Crash Victims' Relatives Documents it Sent to Netherlands
STRASBOURG (Sputnik) - Russia will give the relatives of the victims of the MH17 crash an opportunity to get acquainted with the documents that it handed over... 26.01.2022, Sputnik International
"We decided that the Russian Prosecutor General's Office would make public all parts of the documents that we have collected as part of providing legal assistance to the Netherlands. These documents will be available to the relatives of the victims," ​​Vinogradov told Dutch journalists after the hearing.On Wednesday, the first session on the complaints of the Netherlands and Ukraine against Russia in the MH17 crash case began at the ECHR. The first session deals with the admissibility of the joint applications of the Netherlands and Ukraine against Russia in the case.Earlier, Russia also said that it would publish all documents it had previously sent to the Netherlands related to the case of the MH17 plane crash in Ukraine in 2014 so that everyone can see for themselves where the truth is.
Russia to Show MH17 Crash Victims' Relatives Documents it Sent to Netherlands

16:47 GMT 26.01.2022
© AP Photo / Peter DejongIn this March 3, 2015 file photo parts of the wreckage of the Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 are displayed in a hangar at Gilze-Rijen airbase, Netherlands.
In this March 3, 2015 file photo parts of the wreckage of the Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 are displayed in a hangar at Gilze-Rijen airbase, Netherlands. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.01.2022
© AP Photo / Peter Dejong
STRASBOURG (Sputnik) - Russia will give the relatives of the victims of the MH17 crash an opportunity to get acquainted with the documents that it handed over to the Netherlands as part of legal assistance, Mikhail Vinogradov, Russia's representative in the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), said.
"We decided that the Russian Prosecutor General's Office would make public all parts of the documents that we have collected as part of providing legal assistance to the Netherlands. These documents will be available to the relatives of the victims," ​​Vinogradov told Dutch journalists after the hearing.
On Wednesday, the first session on the complaints of the Netherlands and Ukraine against Russia in the MH17 crash case began at the ECHR. The first session deals with the admissibility of the joint applications of the Netherlands and Ukraine against Russia in the case.
Dutch experts work at Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 crash site - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.01.2022
Russian ECHR Envoy: Place From Where Missile Launched That Downed MH17 Was Controlled By Kiev
09:45 GMT
Earlier, Russia also said that it would publish all documents it had previously sent to the Netherlands related to the case of the MH17 plane crash in Ukraine in 2014 so that everyone can see for themselves where the truth is.
