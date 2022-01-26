https://sputniknews.com/20220126/romania-vows-to-take-steps-to-increase-nato-presence-in-country-1092533431.html

Romania Vows to Take 'Concrete' Steps to Increase NATO Presence in Country

CHISINAU (Sputnik) - The Supreme Security Council of Romania will take steps to increase NATO presence in the country, President Klaus Iohannis said on... 26.01.2022, Sputnik International

"We discussed the situation in the Black Sea region at a meeting of the Supreme Security Council. We decided to take a number of important measures: to take concrete steps to increase the presence of NATO allies in Romania, the government will continue making preparations for potential arrivals of a wave of refugees," the president told a briefing.This comes amid growing tensions between NATO and Russia over the situation in Ukraine, with the West accusing Moscow of preparing a military invasion of Ukraine, an allegation Russia has repeatedly rejected as baseless. Russia insists it has no intention to attack anybody and moves it troops within its borders which should not be a matter of concern for anyone. Earlier this week, Croatia said it would withdraw its military from NATO forces deployed in the region in case of a conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

