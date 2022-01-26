Registration was successful!
Romania Vows to Take 'Concrete' Steps to Increase NATO Presence in Country
Romania Vows to Take 'Concrete' Steps to Increase NATO Presence in Country
CHISINAU (Sputnik) - The Supreme Security Council of Romania will take steps to increase NATO presence in the country, President Klaus Iohannis said on... 26.01.2022, Sputnik International
"We discussed the situation in the Black Sea region at a meeting of the Supreme Security Council. We decided to take a number of important measures: to take concrete steps to increase the presence of NATO allies in Romania, the government will continue making preparations for potential arrivals of a wave of refugees," the president told a briefing.This comes amid growing tensions between NATO and Russia over the situation in Ukraine, with the West accusing Moscow of preparing a military invasion of Ukraine, an allegation Russia has repeatedly rejected as baseless. Russia insists it has no intention to attack anybody and moves it troops within its borders which should not be a matter of concern for anyone. Earlier this week, Croatia said it would withdraw its military from NATO forces deployed in the region in case of a conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
Romania Vows to Take 'Concrete' Steps to Increase NATO Presence in Country

15:57 GMT 26.01.2022 (Updated: 15:59 GMT 26.01.2022)
© AP Photo / Vadim Ghirda US Navy flag bearers, backdropped by the radar building of a missile defense base, during an opening ceremony attended by U.S., NATO and Romanian officials at a base in Deveselu, Southern Romania, Thursday, May 12, 2016. Russia has expressed concerns that the Aegis Ashore anti-missile systems in Poland and Romania could be converted to station offensive Tomahawk cruise missiles.
 US Navy flag bearers, backdropped by the radar building of a missile defense base, during an opening ceremony attended by U.S., NATO and Romanian officials at a base in Deveselu, Southern Romania, Thursday, May 12, 2016. Russia has expressed concerns that the Aegis Ashore anti-missile systems in Poland and Romania could be converted to station offensive Tomahawk cruise missiles. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.01.2022
© AP Photo / Vadim Ghirda
CHISINAU (Sputnik) - The Supreme Security Council of Romania will take steps to increase NATO presence in the country, President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday.
"We discussed the situation in the Black Sea region at a meeting of the Supreme Security Council. We decided to take a number of important measures: to take concrete steps to increase the presence of NATO allies in Romania, the government will continue making preparations for potential arrivals of a wave of refugees," the president told a briefing.
This comes amid growing tensions between NATO and Russia over the situation in Ukraine, with the West accusing Moscow of preparing a military invasion of Ukraine, an allegation Russia has repeatedly rejected as baseless. Russia insists it has no intention to attack anybody and moves it troops within its borders which should not be a matter of concern for anyone.
Earlier this week, Croatia said it would withdraw its military from NATO forces deployed in the region in case of a conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
