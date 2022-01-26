Registration was successful!
REC Approves First 10 Companies to Participate in Agribusiness Promotion Programme
11:58 GMT 26.01.2022
Russian Export Centre during Innoprom-2021 conference in Yekaterinburg, Russia
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Russian Export Centre JSC (part of VEB.RF Group) has approved the first 10 candidates at this year's first meeting of the REC's expert commission for selecting companies to place their products in permanent demonstration and tasting pavilions abroad.
“A total of 15 applications from 10 companies were submitted for discussion, including six to China, five to the UAE and four to Vietnam. The expert committee approved all of the companies”, the REC reported.
Baikalika Provider LLC, an accredited exporter of drinking water produced by Baikalika LLC, will present drinking water from Lake Baikal to the UAE.
Pacific Crab LLC, part of the Russian Crab Company Group, the Far East's largest crab fishery, will send crab products to China and the UAE.
Manufacturer of sugar-free products Yammi Foods Ltd. will showcase natural, low-calorie, sugar-free jams in a pavilion in the PRC, while SORDIS LLC, one of Russia's largest producers of spirits, will supply vodka, tinctures and cognac to pavilions in both China and Vietnam.
29 Russian Firms Backed by Russian Export Centre to Take Part at Arab Health 2022 Exhibition
24 January, 17:49 GMT
Plant-based, hybrid and cell-based meat alternatives producer Greenwise Ltd will present plant-based jerky in the UAE, China and Vietnam.
Peroni Ltd, a Russian family-owned company that invented and produced honey soufflé in 2013, will send the product as well as gift packs, honey tea, spices and honey to Dubai.
Sibbalt's official representative, Sibsnack LLC, will present Drive chips in a pavilion in China.
A business unit and exporter of AgroSoyuz LLC, Solomon Trade Ltd. will display snacks – roasted sunflower and pumpkin seeds, peanuts, and natural candied roasted nuts – in a pavilion in the UAE.
Piar LLC, a producer and supplier of organic pine nuts and cedar oil, will send its products for demonstration in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.
Berkana Ltd, specialising in exports of Russian food and beverages, will present instant porridge in China and Vietnam.
“As a result of the first meeting of our expert committee, all the companies who applied to have their products placed in pavilions abroad were approved. We have been working with many of these companies for several years and are delighted that they have come back to us and re-submitted applications for participation, including for placements in new countries. Participation in the programme allows agribusiness companies to try their hand at new markets, get to know better consumer preferences in the target countries, find contacts and advance in exports,” said Alexey Solodov, Vice President of REC.
