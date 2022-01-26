Piers Morgan Roasts 'Wannabe PM' Liz Truss Who 'Doesn't Have a Clue!' About Foreign Policy
© REUTERS / POOLBritish Foreign Secretary Liz Truss speaks during a G7 foreign and development ministers session with guest countries and ASEAN nations on the final day of the summit in Liverpool, Britain December 12, 2021.
Earlier, as London echoed unproven US claims alleging that Moscow was planning an "invasion" of Ukraine, Russian diplomats blasted UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss as an example of the lower standard of professionalism among politicians for saying Kiev had fought against multiple invasions "from the Mongols to the Tatars" - which was the same thing.
Piers Morgan, former Good Morning Britain host, roasted UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on social media, labelling her interview on LBC as "excruciating."
Morgan pummeled Truss as someone who "doesn't have a clue" about the issue of "foreign policy" as she spoke about how the UK would respond to an alleged "attack from Russia".
This is excruciating.— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 26, 2022
The Foreign Secretary, who wants to be Prime Minister, doesn’t seem to have a clue what she’s talking about on the vital foreign policy issue of the moment.
👇👇👇🙈 https://t.co/gFmfWCq7Q0
The sharp-tongued television personality also shared a short clip of LBC host Nick Ferrari interviewing the Foreign Secretary. He also mocked the politician that he said “wants to be Prime Minister” and has been suggested as a potential challenger to scandal-plagued Boris Johnson.
In an LBC interview which aired Wednesday UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss was asked on the issue of defensive aid that the UK had sent to Ukraine.
Amid heightened tensions between the US and Russia fueled by unproven claims from America and its NATO allies, including the UK, that a Russian invasion of Ukraine is an increasing possibility, earlier reports suggested that London had sent around 30 elite troops to Ukraine to train the local forces to use anti-tank weapons transferred to Kiev by London.
"We've been sending, I understand, some kind of kit. What exactly have we sent to date?" queried the host. To this, Truss responded by saying, "We've sent defensive weapons, so anti-tank weapons."
The radio host continued, saying, "Right, can I note, you've used the word incursion on three occasions, Foreign Secretary. What is the difference between an incursion and an invasion?" A seemingly flustered Truss attempted to clarify, saying:
"Well an invasion is a narrower definition of moving over the border into Ukraine… Incursion is broader, so it means any Russian movement into Ukraine. It's a technical term that we use which makes it much more specific to be able to target these sanctions."
Earlier, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss was called out by Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova after her speech at independent think tank, the Lowy Institute in Australia.
As Truss elaborated on how nations such as the UK and Australia should respond to threats to freedom, democracy and the rule of law, Truss happened to mention that Ukraine, "a proud country with a long history", had withstood invasions "from the Mongols to the Tatars".
Zakharova jokingly wondering just how many years Truss believed had passed between what was in fact one and the same event.