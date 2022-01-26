https://sputniknews.com/20220126/normandy-format-advisers-agree-truce-in-donbas-must-be-observed-unconditionally-1092540401.html

Normandy Format Advisers Agree Truce in Donbas Must Be Observed Unconditionally

Normandy Format Advisers Agree Truce in Donbas Must Be Observed Unconditionally

26.01.2022

"In general, the first, perhaps, rather frank conversation to take inventory of all the problems that are associated with the implementation of the Minsk agreements and the settlement of the conflict," Kozak said at a press conference following the meeting.In addition, Kozak said that the political advisers did not discuss the organization of a summit of the heads of state at the meeting in Paris.He noted that at the last meeting of advisers to the Normandy Four leaders, which was held in September via video link, "these contradictions were revealed."Parties Failed to Agree on Proposals from Donetsk, LuhanskWritten proposals from the unrecognized Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR and LPR) remain without any response from Kiev, it was not possible to agree on this issue, and the negotiators asked for a two-week pause, according to the Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff.He added that the political advisers of the Normandy format countries agreed to hold another meeting in two weeks in Berlin.At the same time, Ukraine has not shared its own vision of the future political conditions for resolving the conflict, Kozak noted."The colleagues agreed that it is still necessary to take a break, think and go out to discuss and resolve all these contradictions that exist today, and, unfortunately, there are many of them. We hope that the results of this agreement will be materialized in specific decisions in two weeks. We will bring our positions closer in order to come out with a common position, with some recommendations to the Minsk negotiation process, so that Ukraine, Donbas, the OSCE have specific recommendations on resolving the conflict," Kozak told reporters.Overall, Kozak underscored that there is almost zero progress in the negotiations in the Normandy format so far, there is nothing to brag about, and Russia hopes for more constructive negotiations in Berlin.The negotiations, which began at about noon (11:00 GMT), lasted almost 8 and a half hours.The Russian delegation at the talks was headed by Kozak, the French one - by the diplomatic adviser to the President of France Emmanuel Bonn, the German one - by the foreign policy adviser to the German Chancellor Jens Plötner, and the Ukrainian one - by the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak. In early January, Bonn and Plötner visited Moscow, where they met with Kozak, after which French and German officials went to Kiev and negotiated with Yermak. The last time the Normandy Format advisors met was in September last year via video link. The consultations at that time also ended with no results. The so-called "Normandy Format" of negotiations on Ukraine has existed since June 2014. Then, during the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the Allied landing in Normandy, the leaders of Germany, Russia, Ukraine and France discussed the settlement of the conflict in Donbas for the first time. The previous summit was held in Paris on December 9, 2019. Recently, the parties at various levels have been discussing the prospects for interaction in this format.In April 2014, the Ukrainian authorities launched a military operation against the self-proclaimed DPR and LPR, which declared independence after the coup d'état in Kiev in February 2014. According to the latest UN data, the estimated total number of victims associated with the conflict stands at about 13,000.However, despite the ceasefire agreements, skirmishes continue, with the DPR reporting shelling of residential areas by Ukrainian heavy artillery on numerous occasions. Moscow has repeatedly stated that Kiev is not complying with the Minsk agreements and is dragging out negotiations aimed at resolving the conflict.

