https://sputniknews.com/20220126/moscow-says-received-some-answers-to-security-guarantee-proposals-but-not-in-written-form-1092524198.html
Moscow Says Received Some Answers to Security Guarantee Proposals, But Not in Written Form
Moscow Says Received Some Answers to Security Guarantee Proposals, But Not in Written Form
26.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-26T09:04+0000
2022-01-26T09:04+0000
2022-01-26T09:04+0000
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
2022
News
en_ENhttps://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
russia
Moscow Says Received Some Answers to Security Guarantee Proposals, But Not in Written Form
© SputnikUrgent
© Sputnik