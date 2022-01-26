https://sputniknews.com/20220126/macron-to-share-de-escalation-vision-kiev-preparing-for-donbass-assault-1092517091.html

Macron to Share De-escalation Vision; Kiev Preparing for Donbass Assault

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to share his vision for a path to de-escalation regarding the crisis on Russia's western border.

Robert Prokop, author and retired intelligence analyst for the US Department of Defense specializing in the Soviet Union, joins us to discuss the EU/Russia border crisis. Russia has said that it will formulate its response to its security demands once it receives the written response from the US. Also, French President Emmanuel Macron is set to share his vision for a path to de-escalation regarding the crisis on Russia's western border.Dr. Yolandra Hancock, board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist, joins us to discuss Сovid. Several studies seem to show immune system problems arising from multiple boosters. Also, Pfizer and other companies are now creating omicron-specific vaccines.Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss Iran. Neocon hawks in DC are restarting their campaign for a disastrous war with Iran. Also, we discuss the issues that are creating a difficult environment for the US to return to the deal in a manner that Iran accepts as fair and reasonable.KJ Noh, activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss China. President Xi Jinping will chair a summit marking 30 years of China's ties with other central Asian nations. Also, there has been an accident in which a F35C fighter crashed in the South China Sea.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. There are multiple reports that Kiev is preparing for an all-out assault on Eastern Ukraine. Also, the CIA may be training Ukrainian Nazis for European terrorist missions.John Burris, civil rights attorney, joins us to discuss the SCOTUS. The Supreme Court is set to review race-conscious university admission policies.Leo Flores, Latin America coordinator for Code Pink, joins us to discuss Venezuela. Venezuela has doubled its oil production with Iran's assistance. Also, Russia's ambassador to Venezuela has stated that Juan Guaido does not represent anyone.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," joins us to discuss NATO as an international tool for US hegemony. The article we review argues that NATO is simply a tool of US armed supremacy and that the expansion of the organization into the China/US adversarial conflict, along with its actions in the Global South, is strong evidence to support that theory.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

