Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220126/kremlin-us-calls-for-anti-putin-sanctions-are-politically-destructive-1092525130.html
Kremlin: US Calls for Anti-Putin Sanctions Are ‘Politically Destructive’
Kremlin: US Calls for Anti-Putin Sanctions Are ‘Politically Destructive’
Earlier, US President Joe Biden said that President Putin would face "sanctions he has never seen" in the event that he decides to "invade" Ukraine. 26.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-26T09:44+0000
2022-01-26T10:21+0000
putin
us
sanctions
dmitry peskov
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/0d/1082883114_0:111:2887:1735_1920x0_80_0_0_2a6125e988d783141623944d96510d87.jpg
US calls for "anti-Putin" sanctions are politically destructive, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said."It is not painful but it is politically destructive," Peskov said.Commenting on calls for freezing Putin's assets, the official said that the Russian President keeps money in the Rossiya Bank, which is already under sanctions.Earlier this month, US President Joe Biden did not rule out imposing sanctions targeting President Putin personally. This question was also discussed in the US Senate. Biden was echoed by other Western leaders, who also have pledged "grave consequences" for Russia should it attack Ukraine. Moscow has repeatedly slammed what it described as "anti-Russian hysteria" in the West, saying that it has no plans to invade any country and stressing the fact that NATO's military build-up close to Russian borders was posing a threat to the country's national security. Russia has also explained numerous times that it has the right to move its own army wherever it wants within its own borders and this should not be a matter of concern to anybody.
https://sputniknews.com/20220126/uk-developing-bill-to-tighten-sanctions-against-russia-that-will-be-presented-in-coming-days-1092522526.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sofia Chegodaeva
Sofia Chegodaeva
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/0d/1082883114_213:0:2674:1846_1920x0_80_0_0_e44574385c0655d06d5c84b3e939a1aa.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
putin, us, sanctions, dmitry peskov

Kremlin: US Calls for Anti-Putin Sanctions Are ‘Politically Destructive’

09:44 GMT 26.01.2022 (Updated: 10:21 GMT 26.01.2022)
© AFP 2022 / YURI KADOBNOVA man walks in front of a tower of the Kremlin and the Russian Foreign Ministry building in central Moscow on September 10, 2020.
A man walks in front of a tower of the Kremlin and the Russian Foreign Ministry building in central Moscow on September 10, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.01.2022
© AFP 2022 / YURI KADOBNOV
Subscribe
Sofia Chegodaeva
All materialsWrite to the author
Earlier, US President Joe Biden said that President Putin would face "sanctions he has never seen" in the event that he decides to "invade" Ukraine.
US calls for "anti-Putin" sanctions are politically destructive, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
"It is not painful but it is politically destructive," Peskov said.
Commenting on calls for freezing Putin's assets, the official said that the Russian President keeps money in the Rossiya Bank, which is already under sanctions.
Earlier this month, US President Joe Biden did not rule out imposing sanctions targeting President Putin personally. This question was also discussed in the US Senate.
Biden was echoed by other Western leaders, who also have pledged "grave consequences" for Russia should it attack Ukraine.
A person walks in front of the Houses of Parliament, in London, Britain, January 16, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.01.2022
UK Developing Bill to Tighten Sanctions Against Russia That Will Be Presented in Coming Days
07:51 GMT
Moscow has repeatedly slammed what it described as "anti-Russian hysteria" in the West, saying that it has no plans to invade any country and stressing the fact that NATO's military build-up close to Russian borders was posing a threat to the country's national security. Russia has also explained numerous times that it has the right to move its own army wherever it wants within its own borders and this should not be a matter of concern to anybody.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese