BREAKING: NATO Has Delivered Written Response to Russian Security Proposal, Stoltenberg Says
Jens Stoltenberg Delivers Remarks as Russia Receives Washington Response to Its Guarantee Proposals
Jens Stoltenberg Delivers Remarks as Russia Receives Washington Response to Its Guarantee Proposals
Sputnik is live as NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg delivers remarks to the press on Wednesday. 26.01.2022, Sputnik International
Sputnik is live as NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg delivers remarks to the press on Wednesday.The press conference comes after the Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed that it has received a written response from the US to its December proposal on security guarantees agreement.Prior to Stoltenberg's presser, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivered his remarks.In mid-December 2021, Russia proposed a pair of draft agreements on security guarantees to NATO and the US amid heightened tensions over Ukraine. NATO has yet to respond in a written form to the proposals.
Jens Stoltenberg Delivers Remarks as Russia Receives Washington Response to Its Guarantee Proposals

18:33 GMT 26.01.2022
Sputnik is live as NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg delivers remarks to the press on Wednesday.
The press conference comes after the Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed that it has received a written response from the US to its December proposal on security guarantees agreement.
Prior to Stoltenberg's presser, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivered his remarks.
In mid-December 2021, Russia proposed a pair of draft agreements on security guarantees to NATO and the US amid heightened tensions over Ukraine. NATO has yet to respond in a written form to the proposals.
