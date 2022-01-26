https://sputniknews.com/20220126/jens-stoltenberg-delivers-remarks-as-russia-receives-washington-response-to-its-guarantee-proposals-1092536027.html

Jens Stoltenberg Delivers Remarks as Russia Receives Washington Response to Its Guarantee Proposals

Jens Stoltenberg Delivers Remarks as Russia Receives Washington Response to Its Guarantee Proposals

Sputnik is live as NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg delivers remarks to the press on Wednesday. 26.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-26T18:33+0000

2022-01-26T18:33+0000

2022-01-26T18:33+0000

nato

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/1a/1092537279_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_1eb83664c38dccd9aa9578d1d7607e97.jpg

Sputnik is live as NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg delivers remarks to the press on Wednesday.The press conference comes after the Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed that it has received a written response from the US to its December proposal on security guarantees agreement.Prior to Stoltenberg's presser, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivered his remarks.In mid-December 2021, Russia proposed a pair of draft agreements on security guarantees to NATO and the US amid heightened tensions over Ukraine. NATO has yet to respond in a written form to the proposals.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg holds press conference amid Russia tensions NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg holds press conference amid Russia tensions 2022-01-26T18:33+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

nato, видео