Jens Stoltenberg Delivers Remarks as Russia Receives Washington Response to Its Guarantee Proposals

Sputnik is live as NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg delivers remarks to the press on Wednesday.The press conference comes after the Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed that it has received a written response from the US to its December proposal on security guarantees agreement.Prior to Stoltenberg's presser, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivered his remarks.In mid-December 2021, Russia proposed a pair of draft agreements on security guarantees to NATO and the US amid heightened tensions over Ukraine. NATO has yet to respond in a written form to the proposals.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg holds press conference amid Russia tensions
NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg holds press conference amid Russia tensions
Sputnik is live as NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg delivers remarks to the press on Wednesday.
The press conference comes after the Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed that it has received a written response from the US to its December proposal on security guarantees agreement.
Prior to Stoltenberg's presser, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivered his remarks.
In mid-December 2021, Russia proposed a pair of draft agreements on security guarantees to NATO and the US amid heightened tensions over Ukraine. NATO has yet to respond in a written form to the proposals.