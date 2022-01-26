https://sputniknews.com/20220126/india-displays-military-might-cultural-diversity-in-delhi-parade-on-republic-day--photos-videos-1092525572.html

India Displays Military Might, Cultural Diversity in Delhi Parade on Republic Day – Photos, Videos

India Displays Military Might, Cultural Diversity in Delhi Parade on Republic Day – Photos, Videos

Republic Day in India is celebrated every year on 26 January to mark the day on which the Constitution of the country came into effect. The Indian Constitution... 26.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-26T10:52+0000

2022-01-26T10:52+0000

2022-01-26T10:52+0000

military

culture

culture

narendra modi

culture

india

military

cultural heritage

republic day of india

narendra modi

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/1a/1092526326_0:122:3209:1927_1920x0_80_0_0_ebad0733f374dfeb4b34bd21d9d55326.jpg

As India celebrated its 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday, the country’s military prowess and cultural diversity were on show during the parade in its national capital Delhi.The parade, which started at 10.30 am, featured 21 parade floats, a 75-aircraft ceremonial flight by the Indian Air Force and cultural performances by over 480 dancers from across the country.Out of the 21 parade floats, 12 belonged to the states while nine to ministries or government departments. The floats featured themes including women's empowerment, freedom fighter Subhash Chandra Bose, the guiding principles of Lok Adalats, and others. Several states also used the floats to show off their regional heritage.Given the rising number of coronavirus caseas, the Delhi Police have issued a set of guidelines for citizens willing to attend the programme.Only fully vaccinated audience members were allowed at the event. Children aged 15 or less were not granted entry.Every year, the Republic Day celebrations begin on 24 January. However, this year, they began on 23 January to mark the 125th anniversary of the birth of freedom fighter Subhash Chandra Bose.Meanwhile, the federal government announced the list of the recipients of the Padma award, one of the highest civilian awards in the country, on the eve of Republic Day to 128 people.These awards are conferred by the President at ceremonial functions held at his official residence - the Rashtrapati Bhawan - in around March or April each year.India's first Chief of Defence Staff, who died last month in a horrific helicopter crash, has been honoured posthumously with the Padma Vibhushan - the country's second-highest civilian award. Vaccine makers Cyrus Poonawalla of the Serum Institue and Krishna Ella and Suchitra Ella of Bharat Biotech have been honoured with a Padma Bhushan.The heads of tech giants Microsoft and Google Satya Nadella and Sundar Pichai have been named for the Padma Bhushan honours.Singer Sonu Nigam and Olympic gold-medallist Neeraj Chopra have been honoured with a Padma Shri.Here is the full list of Padma awardees:https://pib.gov.in/PressReleasePage.aspx?PRID=1792640

india

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

military, culture, culture, narendra modi, culture, india, military, cultural heritage, republic day of india, narendra modi, military, india