Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220126/german-chancellor-expects-russia-to-make-steps-to-de-escalate-situation-around-ukraine-1092520136.html
German Chancellor Expects Russia to Make Steps to De-escalate Situation Around Ukraine
German Chancellor Expects Russia to Make Steps to De-escalate Situation Around Ukraine
BERLIN (Sputnik) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he expects Russia to make steps to de-escalate the situation around Ukraine amid the latest spike in... 26.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-26T04:11+0000
2022-01-26T04:10+0000
russia
ukraine
us
germany
olaf scholz
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/18/1090990464_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_56fb9b8a1bcee507aaa037f0f9e57460.jpg
"An important issue is also how to act jointly in relation to a very serious situation along the Ukrainian-Russian border. There are a lot of military personnel stationed there, so everything must be done so that the situation develops differently than the way it is sometimes feared," he said at a conference after meeting French President Emmanuel Macron.Scholz noted that he welcomes negotiations in numerous formats with Russia, including within the Normandy format.Scholz's remarks came after German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock sidestepped questions on whether Germany would be sending troops to eastern Europe amid the latest spike in regional tensions. "As an alliance, we stand in solidarity with Ukraine and, at the same time, we naturally stand together as an alliance, but we should not confuse Ukraine with the alliance's territory," she said at the time.Over the last several months, the US has repeatedly accused Russia of planning to invade neighboring Ukraine, a claim that Moscow has rejected as "nonsense." While Russia has acknowledged troop movements, it has underscored that it has a right to move soldiers within its territory freely, and that it has no desire to invade Ukraine.
ukraine
us
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/18/1090990464_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ac99ed7516619ed872ab223ded96ac85.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, ukraine, us, germany, olaf scholz

German Chancellor Expects Russia to Make Steps to De-escalate Situation Around Ukraine

04:11 GMT 26.01.2022
© MICHAEL KAPPELERGerman Finance Minister and candidate for Chancellor Olaf Scholz addresses a press conference following a video meeting with the heads of government of Germany's federal states at the Chancellery in Berlin on November 18, 2021.
German Finance Minister and candidate for Chancellor Olaf Scholz addresses a press conference following a video meeting with the heads of government of Germany's federal states at the Chancellery in Berlin on November 18, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.01.2022
© MICHAEL KAPPELER
Subscribe
BERLIN (Sputnik) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he expects Russia to make steps to de-escalate the situation around Ukraine amid the latest spike in regional tensions.
"An important issue is also how to act jointly in relation to a very serious situation along the Ukrainian-Russian border. There are a lot of military personnel stationed there, so everything must be done so that the situation develops differently than the way it is sometimes feared," he said at a conference after meeting French President Emmanuel Macron.
"We therefore expect from Russia unequivocal steps that would contribute to the de-escalation of the situation. And we are unanimous that military aggression will entail grave consequences."
Scholz noted that he welcomes negotiations in numerous formats with Russia, including within the Normandy format.
"It should be so. We take the situation seriously, we clearly say what will happen if it comes to military aggression - it happens. And thirdly, at the same time we are doing everything to get out of this situation through talks," he said.
Scholz's remarks came after German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock sidestepped questions on whether Germany would be sending troops to eastern Europe amid the latest spike in regional tensions.
"As an alliance, we stand in solidarity with Ukraine and, at the same time, we naturally stand together as an alliance, but we should not confuse Ukraine with the alliance's territory," she said at the time.
Over the last several months, the US has repeatedly accused Russia of planning to invade neighboring Ukraine, a claim that Moscow has rejected as "nonsense." While Russia has acknowledged troop movements, it has underscored that it has a right to move soldiers within its territory freely, and that it has no desire to invade Ukraine.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese