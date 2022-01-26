https://sputniknews.com/20220126/feds-powell-says-sees-chance-us-inflation-will-remain-high-for-longer-than-expected-1092539477.html

Fed’s Powell Says Sees Chance US Inflation Will Remain High for Longer Than Expected

2022-01-26

He said at a news conference after the conclusion of the central bank’s policy meeting for January that "there's a risk that the high inflation we're seeing will be prolonged, there's a risk that it will move even higher."At the same time, Powell noted that the inflation is likely to continue overshooting the Federal Reserve’s long-term annual target of 2%He also noted that inflation could pose a significant threat to a strong US labor market over time as "high inflation is taking away the benefits of some of these large wage increase that we're seeing now."The Consumer Price Index, a measure of US inflation, grew by 7% in the year to December, expanding at its fastest rate since 1982, from trillions of dollars of relief spending by the government, higher wage payouts by companies and supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic.

