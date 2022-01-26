https://sputniknews.com/20220126/dr-dre-reminds-fans-of-eminems-phenomenal-rap-flow-ahead-of-super-bowl-halftime-show-1092538704.html

Dr. Dre Reminds Fans of Eminem's Phenomenal Rap Flow Ahead of Super Bowl Halftime Show

Dr. Dre Reminds Fans of Eminem's Phenomenal Rap Flow Ahead of Super Bowl Halftime Show

Both Eminem and Dr. Dre are expected to fire up the crowd along with Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar at SoFi Stadium in LA on February 13, and the... 26.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-26T20:56+0000

2022-01-26T20:56+0000

2022-01-26T20:56+0000

us

music

eminem

battle

rapper

rap

viral

dr. dre

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107916/18/1079161822_0:0:2500:1407_1920x0_80_0_0_d0ca9b106ed76f5981df1806da4e3ddf.jpg

Fans are going crazy after Dr. Dre posted an astonishing video of Eminem to his Instagram account. In the video, Marshall Mathers raps lines from his famous hit "Godzilla" at breakneck speed against the background of old-school arcade machines, prompting the music producer to wonder who could challenge him in a rap battle.'Marshall Mathers vs Who???!!' Dr. Dre's Instagram post read.It is no secret that the renowned rap producer and Slim Shady have a long history of working together, and after uploading the video, Dre reignited rumors on Instagram and Twitter that the rapper might battle on the Verzuz stage, which has previously seen other legendary rappers go head to head.Some users, however, did not appreciate the diction qualities of the recognized rap classic, suggesting, in their opinion, more worthy options, and not only from the standpoint of memes.For those interested in what Eminem managed to rap in a mere 30 seconds, here are the lyrics below:"Fill 'em with the venom, and eliminate 'em. Other words, I Minute Maid 'em. I don't want to hurt 'em, but I did 'em in a fit of rage. I'm murderin' again, nobody will evade him. I'm finna kill 'em and dump all the f*ckin' bodies in a lake. Obliteratin' everything, incineratin' and renegade 'em. And I make anybody who want it with the pen afraid. But don't nobody want it but they're gonna get it anyway. 'Cause I'm beginnin' to feel like I'm mentally ill. I'm Atilla, kill or be killed, I'm a killer, be the vanilla gorilla. You're bringin' the killer within me, out of me."You don't want to be the enemy of the demon. Who went in me, and be on the receiving of me, what stupidity, it'd be. Every bit of me is the epitome of a spitter. When I'm in the vicinity, motherf*cker, you better duck. Or you finna be dead the minute you run into me. A hundred percent of you is a fifth of a percent of me. I'm 'bout to f*ckin' finish you b*tch, I'm unfadable. You wanna battle, I'm available, I'm blowin' up like an inflatable. I'm undebatable, I'm unavoidable, I'm unevadable."Last week, West Coast hip-hop icons took the internet by storm with a trailer for their upcoming Super Bowl LVI show, set to take place in the Los Angeles area for the first time since 1993.Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and Kendrick Lamar are three of the most well-known hip-hop artists of all time, and all three hail from Los Angeles. Eminem and Mary J. Blige are both from Detroit and New York, but they have long been friends with Dr. Dre.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Kirill Kurevlev

Kirill Kurevlev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Kirill Kurevlev

us, music, eminem, battle, rapper, rap, viral, dr. dre