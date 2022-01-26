https://sputniknews.com/20220126/cnn-labels-ukrainian-city-of-kharkiv-as-part-of-russia---video-1092524695.html

CNN Labels Ukrainian City of Kharkiv as Part of Russia - Video

CNN Labels Ukrainian City of Kharkiv as Part of Russia - Video

The misleading label appeared on CNN International’s show on Tuesday, when anchor Christiane Amanpour spoke to NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg about... 26.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-26T11:24+0000

2022-01-26T11:24+0000

2022-01-26T11:22+0000

us

russia

ukraine

cnn

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/1a/1092526422_60:0:1372:738_1920x0_80_0_0_c4a33e24dec79ac602b78a55a9cdab25.jpg

CNN did more than just reported on the current situation in Ukraine during one of its latest shows; it literally changed the country's borders by placing a location label that said "Kharkiv, Russia" on footage sourced to the Russian Defence Ministry that showed tanks and armoured vehicles driving through a snowy field. Kharkiv is the second-largest city in Ukraine, with over 1.4 million people. Once one of the main producers of tanks in the Soviet Union, the city is located just 54 km from the Russian border. With 30 universities and institutions of higher, it is often thought of as an educational hub.During the interview with Amanport, Stoltenberg said that the alliance was ready to discuss “arms control, disarmament, transparency on military activities, risk reduction mechanisms and other issues which are relevant for European security,” with Russia, but stressed that NATO was "not ready to compromise on core principles". Russia has repeatedly said that it views NATO's eastward expansion as a threat to its national security and has the right to strengthen its defence on the border with Ukraine but added that it has no intention to attack anybody and refuted all speculation in the media as groundless.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sofia Chegodaeva

Sofia Chegodaeva

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sofia Chegodaeva

us, russia, ukraine, cnn