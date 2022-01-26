Registration was successful!
Boris Johnson: Those Who Violate Ministerial Code Should Quit
2022-01-26T12:09+0000
2022-01-26T12:09+0000
2022-01-26T12:12+0000
Boris Johnson had stated at PMQs in the Commons that those who break the ministerial code of conduct should resign.
12:09 GMT 26.01.2022 (Updated: 12:12 GMT 26.01.2022)
Being updated
Boris Johnson had stated at PMQs in the Commons that those who break the ministerial code of conduct should resign.