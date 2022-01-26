https://sputniknews.com/20220126/boris-johnson-those-who-violate-ministerial-code-should-quit-1092528796.html

Boris Johnson: Those Who Violate Ministerial Code Should Quit

Boris Johnson: Those Who Violate Ministerial Code Should Quit

Boris Johnson: Those Who Violate Ministerial Code Should Quit

2022-01-26T12:09+0000

2022-01-26T12:09+0000

2022-01-26T12:12+0000

uk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1092528796.jpg?1643199124

Boris Johnson had stated at PMQs in the Commons that those who break the ministerial code of conduct should resign.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

uk