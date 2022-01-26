https://sputniknews.com/20220126/bidens-sliding-poll-numbers-highlight-the-need-for-a-new-system-1092515873.html

Biden’s Sliding Poll Numbers Highlight The Need For a New System

Biden’s Sliding Poll Numbers Highlight The Need For a New System

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Mohamed Elmaazi, journalist and editor of the Interregnum to discuss a ruling from the UK High Court allowing Julian Assange to appeal US efforts to extradite and charge him for revealing crimes of the world’s most powerful governments, the smear campaign against Julian Assange while he was provided refuge in the Ecuadorian embassy, how this persecution exposes the fraud that US claims about press freedoms are.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Adrienne Pine, retired Associate Professor of Anthropology at American University and co-editor of the book Asylum for Sale: Profit and Protest in the Migration Industry to discuss an attempted legislative coup against president-elect Xiomara Castro and the Libre Party, issues of corruption and greed among elected officials in the Libre Party that may have contributed to this disruption, and the victory of the Honduran people in defending Castro and the faithful Libre officials from a full takeover.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa, the editor of TechforthePeople.org to discuss US law enforcement agencies ordering Whatsapp to help spy on Whatsapp accounts belonging to Chinese users, reports that Israeli police have used NSO’s Pegasus program to spy on Israeli citizens and the program’s testing on Palestinians and targets of other nationalities, and the IRS requiring the use of a new identification system that requires uploading a selfie and the security risks it poses.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ted Rall, award-winning editorial cartoonist and columnist, and author of the graphic novel, "The Stringer," to discuss the Biden administration’s inadequate response to the COVID-19 pandemic and how it exposes the true priority of the administration and the interests of capital, the continually sliding poll numbers spelling doom for the Biden-Harris administration, and the wasting of the potential of the working class due to class exploitation.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

