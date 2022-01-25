Registration was successful!
Xi Jinping: China to Give $500 Million in Aid to Central Asian Countries
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China will provide $500 million in aid to the Central Asian countries over the next three years to help fund projects important to society... 25.01.2022
The leaders of Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and China held a virtual summit on Tuesday to mark 30 years of diplomatic ties.President Xi added that China would invite 5,000 healthcare and IT professionals, as well as those involved in reducing poverty and improving rural residents' welfare in Central Asia, to participate in courses to further their professional development.
xi jinping

18:24 GMT 25.01.2022
© REUTERS / JASON LEEChinese President Xi Jinping attends a welcoming ceremony for Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos outside the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, China May 14, 2019
Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a welcoming ceremony for Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos outside the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, China May 14, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.01.2022
© REUTERS / JASON LEE
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China will provide $500 million in aid to the Central Asian countries over the next three years to help fund projects important to society, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday.
The leaders of Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and China held a virtual summit on Tuesday to mark 30 years of diplomatic ties.
"I announce the provision of a $500 million donation to the Central Asian countries over the next three years for the implementation of socially significant projects," President Xi said during the Central Asia-China virtual summit.
President Xi added that China would invite 5,000 healthcare and IT professionals, as well as those involved in reducing poverty and improving rural residents' welfare in Central Asia, to participate in courses to further their professional development.
