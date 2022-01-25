https://sputniknews.com/20220125/xi-jinping-china-to-give-500-million-in-aid-to-central-asian-countries-1092513598.html

Xi Jinping: China to Give $500 Million in Aid to Central Asian Countries

Xi Jinping: China to Give $500 Million in Aid to Central Asian Countries

BEIJING (Sputnik) - China will provide $500 million in aid to the Central Asian countries over the next three years to help fund projects important to society... 25.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-25T18:24+0000

2022-01-25T18:24+0000

2022-01-25T18:24+0000

xi jinping

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/17/1083445766_0:196:2945:1853_1920x0_80_0_0_d1d59a356077aafc1766a60c5705fa5f.jpg

The leaders of Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and China held a virtual summit on Tuesday to mark 30 years of diplomatic ties.President Xi added that China would invite 5,000 healthcare and IT professionals, as well as those involved in reducing poverty and improving rural residents' welfare in Central Asia, to participate in courses to further their professional development.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

xi jinping