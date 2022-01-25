https://sputniknews.com/20220125/ukrainian-troops-trained-by-uk-to-use-new-anti-tank-weapons-defense-ministry-says-1092515276.html

Ukrainian Troops Trained by UK to Use New Anti-Tank Weapons, Defense Ministry Says

Ukrainian Troops Trained by UK to Use New Anti-Tank Weapons, Defense Ministry Says

KIEV (Sputnik) - British military advisers are training the Ukrainian army to use the recently-delivered advanced anti-tank missile systems NLAW, the Ukrainian... 25.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-25T20:29+0000

2022-01-25T20:29+0000

2022-01-25T20:29+0000

weapon systems

military & intelligence

ukraine

military

ukraine crisis

east ukraine

uk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/19/1092515250_0:265:3073:1993_1920x0_80_0_0_f541e3dc0ac9be7f8ef95860204069f0.jpg

On January 17, UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said the UK will deliver a number of NLAWs to Ukraine and will provide personnel to train Ukrainian soldiers on how to handle the weapons. The systems were delivered by the UK Royal Air Force on January 17-18, accompanied by a training team consisting of 10-20 soldiers.According to the message, the UK military advisers were dispatched to Ukraine under Operation Orbital of 2015.The academy's head, Lieutenant General Pavlo Tkachuk, said that Ukrainian officers will soon be able to train soldiers themselves. He thanked the British government and military advisers for their support, the statement read.Operation Orbital was launched by the UK in 2015 to provide guidance and training to the Ukrainian armed forces. So far, 21,000 Ukrainian military personnel have been trained under the initiative. The UK has also delivered $3 million of non-lethal military equipment and made the first supply of lethal weaponry to Ukraine under the initiative in 2022.

https://sputniknews.com/20220125/uk-unlikely-to-send-troops-to-ukraine-foreign-minister-says-1092506382.html

ukraine

east ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

weapon systems, military & intelligence, ukraine, military, ukraine crisis, east ukraine, uk