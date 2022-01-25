Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220125/uk-unlikely-to-send-troops-to-ukraine-foreign-minister-says-1092506382.html
UK Unlikely to Send Troops to Ukraine, Foreign Minister Says
UK Unlikely to Send Troops to Ukraine, Foreign Minister Says
LONDON (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom is unlikely to send a military contingent to Ukraine amid rising tensions no matter how the situation develops, UK... 25.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-25T13:00+0000
2022-01-25T12:58+0000
ukraine
troops
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/1c/1081301623_0:0:1268:713_1920x0_80_0_0_7f354c5f2346acfb83815a429a8dbb26.png
"As the defense secretary has already said, it is unlikely that there will be the circumstance," Truss told lawmakers when asked under what condition the UK can send combat units to defend Ukraine.The UK has helped train 20,000 Ukrainian troops and is also working with its partners for them to provide the same support to Ukraine, the official added.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/1c/1081301623_158:0:1110:714_1920x0_80_0_0_e6439cb86356de33b2fdd5ede4bf52c2.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine, troops, uk

UK Unlikely to Send Troops to Ukraine, Foreign Minister Says

13:00 GMT 25.01.2022
© Photo : YouTube / British ArmyMembers of the British Army's 16th Regiment Royal Artillery during training. Screengrab from British Army's YouTube channel.
Members of the British Army's 16th Regiment Royal Artillery during training. Screengrab from British Army's YouTube channel. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.01.2022
© Photo : YouTube / British Army
Subscribe
LONDON (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom is unlikely to send a military contingent to Ukraine amid rising tensions no matter how the situation develops, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Tuesday.
"As the defense secretary has already said, it is unlikely that there will be the circumstance," Truss told lawmakers when asked under what condition the UK can send combat units to defend Ukraine.
The UK has helped train 20,000 Ukrainian troops and is also working with its partners for them to provide the same support to Ukraine, the official added.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese