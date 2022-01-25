https://sputniknews.com/20220125/uk-defence-committee-discusses-ukraine-crisis-1092500670.html

UK Defence Committee Discusses Ukraine Crisis

UK Defence Committee Discusses Ukraine Crisis

On Monday, NATO's Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that members of the bloc were considering further enhancing their presence in the eastern part of the... 25.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-25T14:41+0000

2022-01-25T14:41+0000

2022-01-25T14:39+0000

russia

ukraine

uk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/19/1092509067_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_c254fdc602004b59bc31df520bbd0785.jpg

Watch a live broadcast from the UK Defence Committee of the House of Commons where a session to discuss the latest developments surrounding tensions on Ukraine's eastern border is taking place on Tuesday, 25 January. The agenda of the meeting focuses on the ongoing escalation of tensions between Russian and Western military powers and the UK's possible response to what London is calling a possible Russian "invasion" of Ukraine. The committee will also discuss a new security assistance package to Kiev aimed at boosting its defence. This comes after earlier this week, several NATO countries announced that they were sending additional ships and fighter jets to the sites of the alliance's deployment in Eastern Europe, citing Russia's alleged military build-up on the border with Ukraine and plans to invade the country, an allegation that Moscow has repeatedly rejected as groundless.*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

UK Defence Committee Discusses Ukraine Crisis UK Defence Committee Discusses Ukraine Crisis 2022-01-25T14:41+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, ukraine, uk, видео