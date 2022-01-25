Registration was successful!
Live Video: UK Defence Committee Discusses Ukraine Crisis
https://sputniknews.com/20220125/uk-defence-committee-discusses-ukraine-crisis-1092500670.html
UK Defence Committee Discusses Ukraine Crisis
UK Defence Committee Discusses Ukraine Crisis
On Monday, NATO's Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that members of the bloc were considering further enhancing their presence in the eastern part of the...
Watch a live broadcast from the UK Defence Committee of the House of Commons where a session to discuss the latest developments surrounding tensions on Ukraine's eastern border is taking place on Tuesday, 25 January. The agenda of the meeting focuses on the ongoing escalation of tensions between Russian and Western military powers and the UK's possible response to what London is calling a possible Russian "invasion" of Ukraine. The committee will also discuss a new security assistance package to Kiev aimed at boosting its defence. This comes after earlier this week, several NATO countries announced that they were sending additional ships and fighter jets to the sites of the alliance's deployment in Eastern Europe, citing Russia's alleged military build-up on the border with Ukraine and plans to invade the country, an allegation that Moscow has repeatedly rejected as groundless.*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
UK Defence Committee Discusses Ukraine Crisis

14:41 GMT 25.01.2022
© Ruptly
On Monday, NATO's Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that members of the bloc were considering further enhancing their presence in the eastern part of the alliance.
Watch a live broadcast from the UK Defence Committee of the House of Commons where a session to discuss the latest developments surrounding tensions on Ukraine's eastern border is taking place on Tuesday, 25 January.
The agenda of the meeting focuses on the ongoing escalation of tensions between Russian and Western military powers and the UK's possible response to what London is calling a possible Russian "invasion" of Ukraine. The committee will also discuss a new security assistance package to Kiev aimed at boosting its defence.
This comes after earlier this week, several NATO countries announced that they were sending additional ships and fighter jets to the sites of the alliance's deployment in Eastern Europe, citing Russia's alleged military build-up on the border with Ukraine and plans to invade the country, an allegation that Moscow has repeatedly rejected as groundless.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
