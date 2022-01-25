https://sputniknews.com/20220125/the-dc-establishment-is-fixated-on-war-1092494547.html

The DC Establishment is Fixated on War

The DC Establishment is Fixated on War

On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Bob Dylan selling his music catalog to Sony Music, and the Virginia governor being sued over school mask mandate ban.

The D.C. Establishment is Fixated on War On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Bob Dylan selling his music catalog to Sony Music, and the Virginia governor being sued over school mask mandate ban.

GUESTTaylor Hudak - Journalist & Editor with AcTVism Munich | Assange Appeal, UK High Court, and Extradition CasesRabbi Yaakov Shapiro - Speaker, Author, and Rabbi | Jewish Nationality, Zionism in the World, and the Creation of IsraelIn the first hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Taylor Hudak about Julian Assange's appeal, right-to-know cases, and the public interest in Julian Assange. Taylor discussed the prison conditions for Julian Assange and his poor health. Taylor spoke on the recent UK ruling on the Assange appeal and what future legal obstacles he faces.In the second hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Rabbi Yaakov on Israel's claim to be a Jewish state, violence on Jewish people, and Israel bombing other countries. Rabbi Yaakov talked about anti-Semitism and the violence on Jews in America. Rabbi Yaakov spoke on the misconceptions of Judaism, due to the propaganda by Zionists in Israel.Also, why is the DC establishment so fixated on war?We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are solely those of the author and speakers and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

