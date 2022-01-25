https://sputniknews.com/20220125/the-dc-establishment-is-fixated-on-war-1092494547.html
The DC Establishment is Fixated on War
The DC Establishment is Fixated on War
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Bob Dylan selling his music catalog to Sony Music, and the Virginia... 25.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-25T09:40+0000
2022-01-25T09:40+0000
2022-01-25T09:40+0000
middle east
ukraine
us
virginia
war
judaism
israel
palestine
wikileaks
the backstory
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/18/1092494522_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_2a946b7987bf92eb1ec8de0fa197e73e.jpg
The D.C. Establishment is Fixated on War
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Bob Dylan selling his music catalog to Sony Music, and the Virginia governor being sued over school mask mandate ban.
GUESTTaylor Hudak - Journalist & Editor with AcTVism Munich | Assange Appeal, UK High Court, and Extradition CasesRabbi Yaakov Shapiro - Speaker, Author, and Rabbi | Jewish Nationality, Zionism in the World, and the Creation of IsraelIn the first hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Taylor Hudak about Julian Assange's appeal, right-to-know cases, and the public interest in Julian Assange. Taylor discussed the prison conditions for Julian Assange and his poor health. Taylor spoke on the recent UK ruling on the Assange appeal and what future legal obstacles he faces.In the second hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Rabbi Yaakov on Israel's claim to be a Jewish state, violence on Jewish people, and Israel bombing other countries. Rabbi Yaakov talked about anti-Semitism and the violence on Jews in America. Rabbi Yaakov spoke on the misconceptions of Judaism, due to the propaganda by Zionists in Israel.Also, why is the DC establishment so fixated on war?We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are solely those of the author and speakers and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.
ukraine
us
virginia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/18/1092494522_0:0:1440:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_0c3b168843919ebc602137221bb7846a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
middle east, ukraine, us, virginia, war, judaism, israel, palestine, wikileaks, the backstory, аудио, radio
The DC Establishment is Fixated on War
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Bob Dylan selling his music catalog to Sony Music, and the Virginia governor being sued over school mask mandate ban.
Taylor Hudak - Journalist & Editor with AcTVism Munich | Assange Appeal, UK High Court, and Extradition Cases
Rabbi Yaakov Shapiro - Speaker, Author, and Rabbi | Jewish Nationality, Zionism in the World, and the Creation of Israel
In the first hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Taylor Hudak about Julian Assange's appeal, right-to-know cases, and the public interest in Julian Assange. Taylor discussed the prison conditions for Julian Assange and his poor health. Taylor spoke on the recent UK ruling on the Assange appeal and what future legal obstacles he faces.
In the second hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Rabbi Yaakov on Israel's claim to be a Jewish state, violence on Jewish people, and Israel bombing other countries. Rabbi Yaakov talked about anti-Semitism and the violence on Jews in America. Rabbi Yaakov spoke on the misconceptions of Judaism, due to the propaganda by Zionists in Israel.
Also, why is the DC establishment so fixated on war?
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this programme are solely those of the author and speakers and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.