https://sputniknews.com/20220125/stupid-son-of-a-bh-hot-mic-catches-biden-slamming-fox-news-peter-doocy-over-inflation-query--1092495377.html

'Stupid Son of a B***h': Hot Mic Catches Biden Slamming Fox News' Peter Doocy Over Inflation Query

'Stupid Son of a B***h': Hot Mic Catches Biden Slamming Fox News' Peter Doocy Over Inflation Query

As inflation surges at a 40-year high, the US Federal Reserve is projected to counter the rise via a policy framework that will likely call for monetary... 25.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-25T01:14+0000

2022-01-25T01:14+0000

2022-01-25T01:13+0000

fox news

joe biden

us

peter doocy

economic recovery

inflation

us federal reserve

labor market

us stocks

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/18/1092494485_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_aa93a6ca9a1965e5308387e8b95b85d4.jpg

During the final moments of US President Joe Biden's Monday afternoon news briefing, Fox News' Peter Doocy was permitted to ask Biden a question in regard to the event, billed as a discussion on how to lower consumer prices for working American families. "Do you think inflation is a political liability ahead of the midterms?" the Fox News reporter posed. "That's a great asset—more inflation," Biden said facetiously, as Doocy made his exit. Biden's colorful remarks were not redacted from the White House transcript. "Nobody has fact-checked him yet and said it's not true," Doocy responded with laughter. Doocy is no stranger to having his questions lobbed back at him, as he and White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki routinely have tense exchanges, including a December 2021 briefing in which he questioned whether Biden believes he should be held to the same standard as former US President Donald Trump in regard to COVID-19 deaths. “I think the fundamental question here is what are you doing to save lives and protect people?" Psaki fired back. She then noted that there is a "pretty stark difference" in how the pandemic is being handled by Biden, who relies on the advice of medical professionals, versus Trump, who publicly spread COVID-19 misinformation while holding office, and only recently did an about face, publicly supporting COVID-19 vaccines and boosters.

us

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evan Craighead

Evan Craighead

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evan Craighead

fox news, joe biden, us, peter doocy, economic recovery, inflation, us federal reserve, labor market, us stocks