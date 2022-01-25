Registration was successful!
'Stupid Son of a B***h': Hot Mic Catches Biden Slamming Fox News' Peter Doocy Over Inflation Query
As inflation surges at a 40-year high, the US Federal Reserve is projected to counter the rise via a policy framework that will likely call for monetary... 25.01.2022, Sputnik International
Evan Craighead
As inflation surges at a 40-year high, the US Federal Reserve is projected to counter the rise via a policy framework that will likely call for monetary tightening measures on interest rates. Fed chair Jerome Powell warned this month that inflation poses a "severe threat" to the labor market recovery and sustained economic expansion in the US.
During the final moments of US President Joe Biden's Monday afternoon news briefing, Fox News' Peter Doocy was permitted to ask Biden a question in regard to the event, billed as a discussion on how to lower consumer prices for working American families.
"Will you take a question on inflation then," Doocy asked among the chorus of questioning reporters being ushered out of the White House East Room.
"Do you think inflation is a political liability ahead of the midterms?" the Fox News reporter posed.
"That's a great asset—more inflation," Biden said facetiously, as Doocy made his exit.

"What a stupid son of a b**ch," the US president muttered into the mic.

Biden's colorful remarks were not redacted from the White House transcript.

"I think the president is right, you are a stupid SOB," quipped Fox News' Jesse Watters to Doocy, who did not appear to take Biden's remarks too seriously.

"Nobody has fact-checked him yet and said it's not true," Doocy responded with laughter.
Doocy is no stranger to having his questions lobbed back at him, as he and White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki routinely have tense exchanges, including a December 2021 briefing in which he questioned whether Biden believes he should be held to the same standard as former US President Donald Trump in regard to COVID-19 deaths.
“I think the fundamental question here is what are you doing to save lives and protect people?" Psaki fired back.
She then noted that there is a "pretty stark difference" in how the pandemic is being handled by Biden, who relies on the advice of medical professionals, versus Trump, who publicly spread COVID-19 misinformation while holding office, and only recently did an about face, publicly supporting COVID-19 vaccines and boosters.
