Spotify Taking Prince Harry, Meghan's Podcast ‘Into Its Own Hands’ to ‘Squeeze’ Out More Content

Streaming giant Spotify is set to entrust Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's rumoured £18 million podcast to in-house producers after failing to elicit more content than just 1 episode from the couple, reported The Sun.

Streaming giant Spotify is set to entrust Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's rumoured £18 million podcast to in-house producers after failing to elicit more content than just 1 episode from the couple, reported The Sun. Currently, Spotify is recruiting staff to work with the podcast-focused production company Archewell Audio in Los Angeles, first announced by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in late 2020. The upcoming show will feature "the voices of high profile women,” according to an advert for a senior producer role at Gimlet Projects, Spotify's production team. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who had stepped away from senior royal duties in 2020 to move to the United States and become financially independent, had struck a well-paid deal with Spotify to produce a series of podcasts set to “build community through shared experiences”. “What we love about podcasting is that it reminds all of us to take a moment and to really listen, to connect to one another without distraction. With the challenges of 2020, there has never been a more important time to do so, because when we hear each other, and hear each other’s stories, we are reminded of how interconnected we all are,” Harry and Meghan had said in a statement on 15 December 2020.The couple hired podcast producer Rebecca Sanaes as their “head of audio”, and on 29 December, there came a “2020 Archewell Audio Holiday Special", featuring “a special collection of inspiration, reflection, and perspective from guests around the world." However, after appearances on that occasion by stars such as Sir Elton John, English actor, comedian and singer James Corden and Japan’s tennis celebrity Naomi Osaka, the podcast fell silent. Spotify has reportedly been "mystified" as to why the royals have failed to churn out any more content, according to the outlet. Furthermore, a media lawyer last month speculated to the Express that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might not rake in the reported £18 million ($24,23 million) from their deal with Spotify. Ian Penman, who specialises in music streaming contracts, was cited as saying: "It would not be an unfair assumption that perhaps their popularity was not as great as maybe they or indeed Spotify initially felt. I think you could draw a conclusion that if [Spotify] haven't exercised the option on the next episode of the podcast, then maybe they did not have the popularity that either Meghan and Harry expected or indeed Spotify anticipated." There has not been any official comment on the report from either Spotify or Archewell.

