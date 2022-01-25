https://sputniknews.com/20220125/sajid-javid-reportedly-to-be-quizzed-over-uk-ex-ministers-claim-she-was-sacked-for-her-muslimness-1092497354.html

Sajid Javid Reportedly to be Quizzed Over UK Ex-Minister’s Claim She was Sacked For Her ‘Muslimness’

Sajid Javid Reportedly to be Quizzed Over UK Ex-Minister’s Claim She was Sacked For Her ‘Muslimness’

UK Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Sajid Javid, is to be questioned by the Whitehall investigation into a Tory lawmaker’s claim that her Muslim faith got her sacked from the Government, reported The Telegraph.

2022-01-25T05:43+0000

2022-01-25T05:43+0000

2022-01-25T05:54+0000

boris johnson

islamophobia

sajid javid

uk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/17/1092466453_0:212:2047:1363_1920x0_80_0_0_48d09af8b8f04cef70e53e7334adbae4.jpg

UK Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Sajid Javid, is to be questioned by the Whitehall investigation into a Tory lawmaker’s claim that her Muslim faith got her sacked from the Government, reported The Telegraph.Nusrat Ghani, who was appointed Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department for Transport in 2018, but lost her position to Kelly Tolhurst amid a cabinet reshuffle in February 2020, had purportedly privately confided in Javid, who quit as Chancellor in the same shakeup. Ghani had approached Javid shortly after being allegedly told by Chief Whip Mark Spencer that she was fired, in part, due to her “Muslimness”, stated the publication.At the time, Javid supported the sacked junior transport secretary’s desire to pursue the issue, as he acknowledged the gravity of her claims, writes the outlet. He had also ostensibly agreed to keep the matter confidential.Nusrat Ghani, Tory MP for Wealden, had, accordingly, gone to Prime Minister Boris Johnson in July 2020 to lay bare her claims, states the report.However, it is suggested that No 10 officials had become aware of the allegations even before Ghani spoke of them to the PM. When they confronted Spencer over them, claim sources, the Chief Whip adamantly denied ever making the comments implied.While Boris Johnson suggested to Ghani –the first female Muslim government minister in UK history - that she should submit a complaint to the Conservative Party, the lawmaker was cited over the weekend as saying she had deemed this not appropriate over “something that happened on government business”.Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered an inquiry into the alleged Islamophobia row on Monday, with Downing Street announcing:Besides Javid, the Tory Chief Whip, Mark Spencer, is also expected to be questioned. The ongoing inquiry is anticipated to also interview third parties that might hold information relevant to the issue, according to a cited government source. This might include individuals that the lawmaker and the Chief Whip had shared their account of the alleged conversation with.Ghani is believed to have conferred with at least one other person in the wake of her meeting with Spencer after the reshuffle. While originally telling this individual she thought her removal from the front bench was no more than a political move, after the alleged conversation with the Chief Whip she is understood to have told the “friend” that her “Muslimness” was what purportedly got her ditched.A Boris Johnson ally was cited on Monday night as suggesting that Nusrat Ghani “just wasn’t up to the job” of being a junior transport minister and “wouldn’t have gone if she was vaguely competent”.Nusrat Ghani, who had confessed to The Sunday Times that the government whip noted her "muslimness" as an issue in reshuffle discussions and that her status as a "Muslim woman... was making colleagues uncomfortable" has applauded the announced inquiry to be carried out by civil servants. She expressed the hope that it would thoroughly probe what was said between her and “the whip” in Downing Street.Since the row broke, Chief Whip Mark Spencer has been insisting that he “never used those words attributed” to him by Ghani after the cabinet reshuffle in 2020 and dismissed her ostensibly defamatory claims as “completely false”.Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi, a Muslim and Conservative politician, who became a minister in 2021, weighed in on the scandal, telling Sky News that Boris Johnson had spoken to Nusrat Ghani.He added that Islamophobia is "not widespread" in the party. According to him, the prime minister does not discriminate against people in any way, especially when it comes to religious background.”

https://sputniknews.com/20220124/pm-johnson-orders-inquiry-into-mp-ghani-case-amid-claims-she-was-sacked-for-her-muslimness-1092477040.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220124/let-me-eat-cake-bojos-2020-birthday-bash-in-the-spotlight-amid-partygate-row-1092490908.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

boris johnson, islamophobia, sajid javid, uk