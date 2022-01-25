https://sputniknews.com/20220125/russian-moon-base-may-be-equipped-with-reserve-spaceship-for-emergencies-developer-says-1092513987.html

The prospective future Russian lunar base may be equipped with a reserve spacecraft capable of taking off from the Moon’s surface, Vladimir Solovyev, recently appointed chief designer at Russia’s rocketry giant Energia has said.“The possibility of some kind of reserve lunar landing ship is one new and important idea. And things are more calm on the Moon [for cosmonauts] if there is a reserve ship which can take off,” the retired cosmonaut said, speaking at the Korolev Academic Space Conference in Moscow on Tuesday.Russia currently plans to send cosmonauts to the Moon by the year 2030. After that, scientists also hope to construct observatories on the lunar surface to observe the universe.Russia and China also have ambitious plans to create an open and inclusive ‘International Scientific Lunar Station’ by the year 2035. The two countries plan to sign a new space cooperation programme for the years 2023-2027 later this year.NASA hopes to send astronauts back to the Moon by 2025 along with their partners from the European Space Agency, the Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency and the Canadian Space Agency, and to create a sustained lunar presence by the year 2028.The last human beings set foot on the Moon in December 1972 with Apollo 17, which marked the end of the Apollo programme.The Russian space programme’s fascination with the Moon goes back to 1959 and the snapping of the first photographs of the far side of the Moon by the Luna 3 probe. In 1966, the Luna 9 became the first spacecraft to perform a soft landing on the Moon. In the 1970s, the Luna 17 and Luna 21 missions carried Lunakhod robotic wheeled vehicles to explore the Moon’s terrain. Between 1970 and 1976, several Soviet robotic landers scooped up small amounts of lunar soil and sent them back to Earth. The USSR planned to establish the ‘Zvezda’ (lit. ‘Star’) Moon base with a garrison of 9-12 cosmonauts as early as the 1970s, but the project was put on hold due to the failure of the N1-L3 manned expedition programme, and then scrapped altogether after the collapse of the USSR in 1991.

