https://sputniknews.com/20220125/reforms-must-be-demanded-by-working-class-movements-1092492707.html

Reforms Must Be Demanded by Working Class Movements

Reforms Must Be Demanded by Working Class Movements

The Violence of The Biden-Harris Administration, WHO’s Tedros Caught Violating UN Rules, Ola Bini Prosecuted Amid War on Journalism 25.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-25T09:42+0000

2022-01-25T09:42+0000

2022-01-25T09:42+0000

world health organization (who)

ethiopia

ecuador

by any means necessary

kamala harris

ola bini

covid-19

radio

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/18/1092492679_0:0:1245:700_1920x0_80_0_0_4bcd8bb2abdd8cf047ed19b5afea7587.png

Reforms Must Be Demanded By Working Class Movements The Violence of The Biden-Harris Administration, WHO’s Tedros Caught Violating UN Rules, Ola Bini Prosecuted Amid War on Journalism

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Erica Caines, founder of Liberation Through Reading and Editor of Hood Communist Blog to discuss the Biden-Harris administration’s commitment to war and terror in the domestic and international arenas, the violence the administration has brought on black communities through plicing and how that connects to violence abroad, and the administration's treatment of the Americas as its backyard, attempting to trample on the sovereignty of the Caribbean and Latin American nations.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Simon Tesfamariam, executive director of the New Africa Institute to discuss WHO chief Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus violating UN rules to advance the interests of Tigray People's Liberation Front, his history of shady deeds as an official in the TPLF government of Ethiopia prior to the election of Abiy Ahmed, the TPLF’s alleged abuse of UN aid and targeting of vulnerable groups in Tigray, and the TPLF’s use of US influence in the current conflict in Ethiopia.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Zoe Pepper-Cunningham, a journalist with People’s Dispatch to discuss the trial of software developer Ola Bini, irregularities in his arrest, detention, and trial which raise serious concerns about the fairness of his trial, how the US government may have played a role in the prosecution of Bini following the election of President Lenin Moreno, the connections between his case and that of Julian Assange, and how this case relates to the broader war on information and the freedom of journalists to expose crimes of the powerful.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Jaribu Hill, founder and executive director of the Mississippi Workers' Center for Human Rights to discuss the longstanding inequalities that the COVID-19 pandemic has inflamed, how bandaid reforms amount to crumbs from the table and how that highlights the need to organize people who need the most basic elements of life to demand the prioritization of the essentials of life, the lack of accountability that elected officials benefit from as the people they supposedly represent live in poverty, and the abuse of black identity by black politicians generally and Kamala Harris specifically as they fail to do anything for black people.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

ethiopia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

world health organization (who), ethiopia, ecuador, by any means necessary, kamala harris, ola bini, covid-19, аудио, radio