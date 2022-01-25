Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
Live Video: UK Defence Committee Discusses Ukraine Crisis
https://sputniknews.com/20220125/polish-prime-minister-disappointed-by-germanys-refusal-to-supply-arms-to-ukraine-1092510579.html
Polish Prime Minister Disappointed by Germany's Refusal to Supply Arms to Ukraine
Polish Prime Minister Disappointed by Germany's Refusal to Supply Arms to Ukraine
WARSAW (Sputnik) - Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Tuesday expressed his dismay at Germany’s refusal to supply arms to Ukraine amid fears of... 25.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-25T15:37+0000
2022-01-25T15:36+0000
ukraine
poland
germany
arms
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107955/66/1079556647_0:0:2399:1350_1920x0_80_0_0_0197034e1534fb8cd00bf51ae55feb3b.jpg
Ukraine has pressured Germany for years to allow arms sales to the country as it fights a rebellion in the east.“I observe with dismay the Ukrainian situation and our German neighbors’ reaction in the face of the Russian threat,” Morawiecki said on Facebook, adding that “German suspension of arms supply from Estonia to Ukraine, inter alia, represents a great disappointment, when the latter is preparing for defense against the aggressor.”The Ukrainian government has also criticized Germany for vetoing its purchase of weapons from NATO. Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Andriy Melnyk reiterated that Germany's position might have repercussions for bilateral relations. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock responded by saying that tensions in Ukraine must be resolved politically, not militarily.Tensions over Ukraine have increased in recent months, with Russia and NATO accusing each other of amassing troops on the Russian-Ukrainian border. The West and Kiev accuse Russia of allegedly preparing to invade. Moscow denies this, and maintains that it has no intention of invading Ukraine, adding that the allegations serve as a pretext for expanding the alliance's military presence and deploying more troops to Eastern Europe. Russia stresses its right to move forces within its own territory and claims that arms supply to Kiev may encourage it to use them against the breakaway Donbass.
https://sputniknews.com/20220125/croatia-to-withdraw-its-forces-from-nato-in-event-of-russia-ukraine-conflict-1092505242.html
ukraine
poland
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107955/66/1079556647_0:0:2399:1800_1920x0_80_0_0_9ca50b1cce54c8c6cd8f3e95f67d8eb6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine, poland, germany, arms

Polish Prime Minister Disappointed by Germany's Refusal to Supply Arms to Ukraine

15:37 GMT 25.01.2022
© AP Photo / Czarek SokolowskiIn this photo taken March 10, 2019, in Wesola,near Warsaw, central Poland, are seen Polish troops in combat gear during brief exercise with some other NATO forces marking 20 years since Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary joined the Western military alliance
In this photo taken March 10, 2019, in Wesola,near Warsaw, central Poland, are seen Polish troops in combat gear during brief exercise with some other NATO forces marking 20 years since Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary joined the Western military alliance - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.01.2022
© AP Photo / Czarek Sokolowski
Subscribe
WARSAW (Sputnik) - Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Tuesday expressed his dismay at Germany’s refusal to supply arms to Ukraine amid fears of Russia's alleged plans to invade.
Ukraine has pressured Germany for years to allow arms sales to the country as it fights a rebellion in the east.
“I observe with dismay the Ukrainian situation and our German neighbors’ reaction in the face of the Russian threat,” Morawiecki said on Facebook, adding that “German suspension of arms supply from Estonia to Ukraine, inter alia, represents a great disappointment, when the latter is preparing for defense against the aggressor.”
The Ukrainian government has also criticized Germany for vetoing its purchase of weapons from NATO. Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Andriy Melnyk reiterated that Germany's position might have repercussions for bilateral relations. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock responded by saying that tensions in Ukraine must be resolved politically, not militarily.
NATO soldiers of Croatia at the Training Range in Pabrade, Lithuania - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.01.2022
Croatia to Withdraw Its Forces From NATO in Event of Russia-Ukraine Conflict
12:28 GMT
Tensions over Ukraine have increased in recent months, with Russia and NATO accusing each other of amassing troops on the Russian-Ukrainian border. The West and Kiev accuse Russia of allegedly preparing to invade. Moscow denies this, and maintains that it has no intention of invading Ukraine, adding that the allegations serve as a pretext for expanding the alliance's military presence and deploying more troops to Eastern Europe. Russia stresses its right to move forces within its own territory and claims that arms supply to Kiev may encourage it to use them against the breakaway Donbass.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese